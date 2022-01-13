IN FULL: The Highland schools closed on January 13 By Lauren Robertson January 13, 2022, 7:34 am Updated: January 13, 2022, 11:02 am A number of schools will remain closed. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Highland Council has announced the schools across the region that will remain closed on Thursday January 13. The schools have been closed for a variety of reasons including bad weather, Covid, and broken heating and hot water. Nearly 300 pupils won’t be able to go to school as normal today, but most will be able to access learning materials online. Parents and carers can keep up to date with school closures across the Highlands on the council website. Here’s the full list: Gairloch High School Invergarry Primary Nursery Kinlochbervie Preschool Kinlochleven High School – Closed to S1-3 pupils Kinlochleven Primary Nursery Tongue Primary Lybster Primary Nursery Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal ‘Roy Bridge has lost a lot’: Village school could close for good this year Self-isolating kids? Don’t panic – the new Highland Online Primary School has digital lessons ready to go Aberdeenshire nursery closed early due to lack of water Your school lunch menu this week: w/b January 10