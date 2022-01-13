IN FULL: The Highland schools closed on January 13

An error occurred. Please try again.

Highland Council has announced the schools across the region that will remain closed on Thursday January 13.

The schools have been closed for a variety of reasons including bad weather, Covid, and broken heating and hot water.

Nearly 300 pupils won’t be able to go to school as normal today, but most will be able to access learning materials online.

Parents and carers can keep up to date with school closures across the Highlands on the council website.

Here’s the full list:

Gairloch High School

Invergarry Primary Nursery

Kinlochbervie Preschool

Kinlochleven High School – Closed to S1-3 pupils

Kinlochleven Primary Nursery

Tongue Primary

Lybster Primary Nursery