Man, 78, dies at scene of crash with tractor on A96

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 78-year-old man has died following a crash on the A96 at Auldearn between a car and a tractor.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after his Mercedes A250 was involved in a crash with a tractor on the Aberdeen to Inverness road on January 12.

The driver of the tractor was uninjured.

The incident took place at around 5pm on Wednesday and the section of road was closed for over eight hours while officers carried out investigations.

Inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing and police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen something to come forward.

Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, following their tragic loss.

“As we continue our inquiries, we’d ask anyone with information or any potential dashcam footage to please come forward.

“If you were in the area or believe you may have seen either of the vehicles prior to the incident, you can speak with officers on 101, quoting incident 2255 of January 12.”