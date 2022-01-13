Fire crews called to house blaze in Highland village

An error occurred. Please try again.

Firefighters were called to the village of Evanton after a shed fire spread to a house.

Crews descended upon Balconie Street following initial reports of a shed fire around 12.42am on Thursday morning.

However, the flames quickly spread to the house and firefighters battled for almost three hours to extinguish the fire.

Three crews from Invergordon and Dingwall attended the scene using two hose reel jets, four breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.

01:05 📟 2nd pump mobilised as part of a make pumps 3 to a shed fire which had spread to a house at a property in Evanton. Fire extinguished by Dingwall crews using 4 breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets. Invergordon provided water supplies and ba cylinders 🚒🚒🚒 #S30P7 — Invergordon Fire Station🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@InvergordonFire) January 13, 2022

The stop message was received at 2.13am.

One appliance remained at the scene for some time before leaving around 3.35am.