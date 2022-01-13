Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland Wildlife Park release new footage of adorable one-month-old polar bear cub

By Michelle Henderson
January 13, 2022, 12:45 pm
Hamish the polar bear's sibling was born earlier this week.

Keepers of the Highland Wildlife Park have released fresh footage of their new polar bear cub.

Delighted staff from the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) announced the polar bear’s arrival at the park, near Kingussie, in December.

The cub is only the second to be born in the UK in almost three decades.

Hamish became the UK’s first polar bear cub in 25 years following his birth in 2017.

He went onto become a fan favourite at the Highland park, with visitors from all over the country eager to catch a glimpse of the young cub.

Five years on, he is now enjoying life at his new home at Yorkshire Wildlife Park where he will help with future breeding programmes.

In a new short clip shared to their social media account today, the one-month-old cub can be seen wriggling and rolling over before settling down for a sleep in the cubbing den with mum Victoria close by.

The cutest little toes 🐾Our tiny polar bear cub is now a month old and is wriggling, rolling and napping like a pro…

Visitors to the park will have to wait until later in the new year to catch their first proper glimpse of the youngster as the cub remains by mum Victoria’s side in the off-show den.

Milestone achievement for Highland keepers

In November, keepers said they were hopeful for the arrival of a second cub after reuniting Victoria and her old mate Arktos.

25-year-old Victoria, the UK’s only female polar bear, was born at the Rostock Zoo in Germany and brought to Scotland in 2015.

She gave birth to the cub’s sibling Hamish five-years-ago.

Five month old Hamish being watched over by mum Victoria.
Hamish became the first polar bear cub to be born in the UK for 25 years.
Hamish, the polar bear cub spent his last day yesterday in the Highland Wildlife Park at Kincraig playing with his favourite toys alongside his mother Victoria.
Hamish spent his last day at the park wandering round his enclosure.
It is hoped Hamish may be able to play his part in the breeding programme to ensure the population of polar bears is maintained

Last year, the mating pair were reunited at the park in the hopes of birthing a second polar bear cub.

Victoria re-entered her cubbing box for the winter season with staff hopeful a new arrival would be just round the corner.

When keepers first heard the distinctive high-pitched cub noises from mum Victoria’s enclosure in December, they were delighted.

