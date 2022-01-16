Planning ahead: Conon Bridge pub to form homes, temporary visitor centre proposed for Castletown

An error occurred. Please try again.

Here we take a look at some of the most interesting planning applications lodged to Highland Council in the past seven days.

A former pub in Conon Bridge will be transformed into 16 new homes with a temporary visitor centre to be created in Castletown.

Glamping pods are planned with views over Loch Ness, with a byre conversion on Skye to provide further accommodation for visitors.

Lastly, a proposal has also been lodged for the change of use of a storage shed on Eigg to pave the way for new commercial units.

Drouthy Duck Hotel to form new homes

An application has been validated for the transformation of the Drouthy Duck Hotel site in Conon Bridge into new homes.

The project is being undertaken by Highland Council and will deliver the associated infrastructure for the 16 homes, as well as 24 new parking spaces.

Submitted by agent Colin Armstrong Architects, the 0.92 hectare site has currently being cleared.

Work is due to begin pending approval of the application.

Temporary visitor centre with cafe and retail unit in Castletown

Dunnet Bay Distillers are seeking the temporary creation of a visitor centre with facilities for a cafe and retail unit in Castletown.

Spanning three years, the temporary facility will be constructed on vacant land opposite Castletown Mill whilst a renovation is undertaken.

Thirteen new parking spaces will be created.

Glamping pods on the banks of Loch Ness

Two new glamping pods are proposed in Upper Drumbuie by Drumnadrochit.

The application has been submitted by Great Glen Designs on behalf of Duncan Fraser.

Under plans, a new septic tank will be installed alongside a new soakaway.

The land is currently vacant.

Transformation of Skye byre will provide accommodation

Similarly, on Skye a proposal has been submitted for the transformation of a redundant byre to create accommodation.

The holiday unit at Harrapool on the outskirts of Broadford will be annexed to the main dwelling at number 3 and will be built within the stone walls of the existing byre.

Mr Alistair Sutherland proposes the change, with Grigor-Taylor Associates providing the design.

One new parking space will be created for those visiting the holiday let.

New lease of life for Eigg shed

A storage shed on Eigg will get a makeover, should plans be approved.

Plans have been validated for the conversion of steel-framed storage shed to a heated building to host commercial units.

A plant room to serve the An Laimhrig site and shower block will also be created.

A lean-to corrugated metal roof to protect the existing water tank and proposed log store is also mooted.

The proposal has been submitted by Eigg Trading Limited.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Highland Council’s portal at: wam.highland.gov.uk/wam/

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

Read our previous round-ups here