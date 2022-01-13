Stromness Academy awarded £20,000 for its Duke of Edinburgh award scheme

An error occurred. Please try again.

Amateur adventurers at Stromness Academy will benefit from just under £20,000 of funding for the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme to encourage outdoor exploration.

The funding is part of the Scottish Government’s Healthy Islands Fund and aims to help young people explore and engage with the surrounding nature.

It is one of 15 community projects in Orkney that will receive a share of £422,000.

The funds will be used to purchase expedition equipment and staff training to provide the pupils with a high-quality experience.

Explorers will need equipment including sleeping bags, cooking equipment and waterproofs.

These will be vital especially given the unpredictable Scottish weather especially on the islands.

The Duke of Edinburgh award scheme was set up in 1956 by Prince Philip and is one of his most lasting legacies’s having died last year at the age of 99.

The scheme involves several components including volunteering, physical, skills and expedition and promotes self-improvement in young people.

“A superb initiative to improve well-being for all.”

Stromness Academy headteacher, Jane Partridge, said: “The successful award of £19,728.78 demonstrates the belief in the programme that we have here at Stromness Academy.

“We had successfully re-introduced Duke of Edinburgh bronze with S3 pupils and were beginning to move up to older pupils and higher levels before Covid interrupted, but needing to borrow equipment restricted our operations.

“Having our own equipment at the Academy means we will be able to offer the benefits of this programme to more students.

“We have a long and successful history with the Duke of Edinburgh programme here in Orkney and this is something we are keen to promote and continue.

“The Healthy Islands Fund is a superb initiative to improve well-being for all. It has been a really challenging time for everyone and especially our younger students who have had to grow and mature in a time of much isolation.

“The Duke of Edinburgh programme is about working together, serving others, learning new things and getting outdoors, all of which have positive effects on wellbeing and will develop pupils’ skills for life and work.

“The Duke of Edinburgh scheme is widely respected and many of our young people are keen to get involved.”