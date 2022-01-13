Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Stromness Academy awarded £20,000 for its Duke of Edinburgh award scheme

By Ross Hempseed
January 13, 2022, 2:58 pm
Pupils from Stromness Academy will be able to go on expeditions in nature thanks to new funding for the Duke of Edinburgh scheme. Picture via Shutterstock.
Pupils from Stromness Academy will be able to go on expeditions in nature thanks to new funding for the Duke of Edinburgh scheme. Picture via Shutterstock.

Amateur adventurers at Stromness Academy will benefit from just under £20,000 of funding for the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme to encourage outdoor exploration.

The funding is part of the Scottish Government’s Healthy Islands Fund and aims to help young people explore and engage with the surrounding nature.

It is one of 15 community projects in Orkney that will receive a share of £422,000.

The funds will be used to purchase expedition equipment and staff training to provide the pupils with a high-quality experience.

Explorers will need equipment including sleeping bags, cooking equipment and waterproofs.

These will be vital especially given the unpredictable Scottish weather especially on the islands.

The Duke of Edinburgh award scheme was set up in 1956 by Prince Philip and is one of his most lasting legacies’s having died last year at the age of 99.

The scheme involves several components including volunteering, physical, skills and expedition and promotes self-improvement in young people.

“A superb initiative to improve well-being for all.”

Stromness Academy headteacher, Jane Partridge, said: “The successful award of £19,728.78 demonstrates the belief in the programme that we have here at Stromness Academy.

“We had successfully re-introduced Duke of Edinburgh bronze with S3 pupils and were beginning to move up to older pupils and higher levels before Covid interrupted, but needing to borrow equipment restricted our operations.

“Having our own equipment at the Academy means we will be able to offer the benefits of this programme to more students.

“We have a long and successful history with the Duke of Edinburgh programme here in Orkney and this is something we are keen to promote and continue.

“The Healthy Islands Fund is a superb initiative to improve well-being for all. It has been a really challenging time for everyone and especially our younger students who have had to grow and mature in a time of much isolation.

“The Duke of Edinburgh programme is about working together, serving others, learning new things and getting outdoors, all of which have positive effects on wellbeing and will develop pupils’ skills for life and work.

“The Duke of Edinburgh scheme is widely respected and many of our young people are keen to get involved.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal