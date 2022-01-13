NHS Highland eases visitor restrictions at Fort William and Caithness hospitals

An error occurred. Please try again.

NHS Highland has relaxed some of its visitor restrictions at rural hospitals as pressures caused by Covid ease.

The health board imposed strict “essential visitors only” rules earlier this month as Omicron spread rapidly through the region.

But now the rule only remains at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, although this is due to be reviewed on Monday.

It means that patients at Caithness General Hospital, Belford Hospital in Fort William, Lorn and Isles Hospital in Oban and New Craigs in Inverness can now have two visitors.

Visitors are being reminded to take a Covid test and phone the ward prior to their visit.

Katherine Sutton, NHS Highland’s chief officer in acute medicine, said: “The importance of visiting within hospitals cannot be overstated, bringing comfort to both those receiving visitors and to those visiting.

“It is a fundamental part of the care of a patient in hospital.

“We know just how difficult it is for everyone involved when visiting restrictions are put in place and I am pleased that we have been able to move these hospitals back to level one visiting.”

Raigmore visiting under consideration

Mrs Sutton added: “Raigmore Hospital remains at essential visiting only but we will review that later this week.

“If your visit is essential, please contact the hospital ward your relative or loved one is in, and the staff will support you with making arrangements to visit safely.

“We are grateful to the public for your ongoing cooperation and understanding.”

“If you are visiting the hospital please ensure that you wear a face mask and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before you go onto the ward/department and as you leave the hospital.”

Scottish Government guidance on hospital visiting is available here.