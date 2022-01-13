Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Highland eases visitor restrictions at Fort William and Caithness hospitals

By Louise Glen
January 13, 2022, 6:11 pm
NHS Highland has said two people can now visit patients at New Craigs and at rural general hospitals.
NHS Highland has relaxed some of its visitor restrictions at rural hospitals as pressures caused by Covid ease.

The health board imposed strict “essential visitors only” rules earlier this month as Omicron spread rapidly through the region.

But now the rule only remains at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, although this is due to be reviewed on Monday.

It means that patients at Caithness General Hospital, Belford Hospital in Fort William, Lorn and Isles Hospital in Oban and New Craigs in Inverness can now have two visitors.

Visitors are being reminded to take a Covid test and phone the ward prior to their visit.

Katherine Sutton, NHS Highland’s chief officer in acute medicine, said: “The importance of visiting within hospitals cannot be overstated, bringing comfort to both those receiving visitors and to those visiting.

“It is a fundamental part of the care of a patient in hospital.

“We know just how difficult it is for everyone involved when visiting restrictions are put in place and I am pleased that we have been able to move these hospitals back to level one visiting.”

Raigmore Hospital in Inverness remains open to essential visitors only for now.

Raigmore visiting under consideration

Mrs Sutton added: “Raigmore Hospital remains at essential visiting only but we will review that later this week.

“If your visit is essential, please contact the hospital ward your relative or loved one is in, and the staff will support you with making arrangements to visit safely.

“We are grateful to the public for your ongoing cooperation and understanding.”

“If you are visiting the hospital please ensure that you wear a face mask and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before you go onto the ward/department and as you leave the hospital.”

Scottish Government guidance on hospital visiting is available here.  

