Mild weather set to continue over weekend after north and north-east of Scotland records unseasonal temperatures

Residents in the north and north-east of Scotland will be happy to hear that the sunny weather and relatively mild weather will continue for the next few days.

The mild weather experienced in the north and north-east is far from the dense fog and bitter cold experienced in the south of England.

While temperatures remained consistent in the north-east at 10C at 7am on January 14, parts of England entered a cold spell of -5C.

This was due to the clear skies over England which allowed for colder conditions to develop whereas Scotland remained cloudy which kept conditions warmer due to the cloud insulation.

The Met Office had issued a yellow warning for fog for parts of England while the north of Scotland remained mild.

Here is a brief outlook of weather in the north and north-east over the next few days.

Inverness

Heading into Saturday there will be sunny spells throughout the day with it staying mostly dry.

However, there may be some patchy rain in the east in the afternoon. The maximum temperature for the day will be 6C.

The dry and sunny weather will continue into Sunday although there will strong winds with gales in the northern Highlands.

Temperatures will stay consistent around 6C throughout the day and into the evening.

A look ahead to next week and some sunny spells across the Highlands with mist descending over Caithness and eastern Sutherland. The maximum temperature will be 10C.

Aberdeen

The weather will remain cloudy and mild throughout Friday with some sunshine along Deeside.

This will be a welcome relief for Aberdeen residents who dealt with the dense fog that covered the city throughout Friday morning.

However, those in eastern Aberdeenshire may experience some low clouds and mist in the evening that will eventually clear overnight.

Heading into Saturday and it will be bright and sunny with some fog patches which will be slow to clear with a maximum temperature of 6C.

Sunday will start with some early morning rain before the sun comes out although it will be breezy with winds around 30mph.

Oban and the Islands

The west coast of Scotland will remain dry with some cloud cover into the weekend with temperatures staying close to 5C.

It will remain cloudy in Oban, with some light rain in the afternoon that will continue into Sunday morning.

Around noon the skies will clear and there will some sunny spells the rest of the day.

The Western Isles will also have similar weather with gales in the north on Sunday.

Looking ahead

Looking ahead to next week and the nice weather will continue until January 19, where things become unsettled with frost and fog in areas.

An area of low pressure may move east across the region towards the latter half of next week with strong winds and wintery showers.