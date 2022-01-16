Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two orca whales spotted off north coast of Skye

By Mike Merritt
January 16, 2022, 3:38 pm Updated: January 16, 2022, 3:39 pm
Orca whale John Coe, photographed in 2019. Photo: Charlie Phillips/WDC
A pair of killer whales have been spotted off the north coast of Skye.

The orcas were seen from a fishing boat on Saturday and reported to the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust.

Scotland is home to a number of resident and seasonal killer whale pods, including the two most famous members of the west coast community – John Coe and Aquarius.

🖤 The old lads have resurfaced in the Hebrides! Always a relief to hear reports of these two old bodachs 🤍👀 Join Hebrides and NW Scotland Cetacean Sightings for up to date sightings off Scotland's west coast.

The weekend’s sighting is believed to be that of the pair.

A shark is suspected of biting a chunk out of the tail fluke of John Coe – the male orca can be identified by a notch on its dorsal fin.

Scotland’s seas are now believed to be home to other resident – or semi-resident – groups of orcas. They visited by killer whales that arrive from Iceland each spring to raise young and to hunt.

