Two orca whales spotted off north coast of Skye

A pair of killer whales have been spotted off the north coast of Skye.

The orcas were seen from a fishing boat on Saturday and reported to the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust.

Scotland is home to a number of resident and seasonal killer whale pods, including the two most famous members of the west coast community – John Coe and Aquarius.

The old lads have resurfaced in the Hebrides! Always a relief to hear reports of these two old bodachs

The weekend’s sighting is believed to be that of the pair.

A shark is suspected of biting a chunk out of the tail fluke of John Coe – the male orca can be identified by a notch on its dorsal fin.

Scotland’s seas are now believed to be home to other resident – or semi-resident – groups of orcas. They visited by killer whales that arrive from Iceland each spring to raise young and to hunt.