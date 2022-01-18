Isle of Lewis motorsport engineer drives to prestigious Formula Woman finals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorsport engineer from the Isle of Lewis has made it to the finals of the prestigious Formula Woman motor racing contest.

Isla Mackenzie, who was born and brought up in Stornoway and now lives in Oxfordshire working for a Formula 1 team, is one of 50 finalists in the Formula Woman contest.

The televised contest offers aspiring female race drivers the chance to win a sponsored entry into the GT Cup Championship driving a McLaren GT4 car.

Isla, who studied Engineering Systems at the University of the Highlands and Islands in Stornoway and then Motorsport Design Engineering at the University of the West of Scotland in Hamilton, says she is busy preparing for the competition finals on March 2-3.

“I am so excited and proud to be in the final,” said Isla.

“My assessment was in September and I’ve worked so hard this past year to chase this dream so it’s a huge relief to find out I’m one of 50 finalists out of over 800 applicants.”

Isla, who has had an interest in cars from a young age, has garnered support from various businesses to help her achieve her motorsport dream.

“The support from the north of Scotland has been amazing,” she said.

“I am so grateful for it all, especially from the Isle of Lewis, where me and my title sponsor Ishga – an organic seaweed skincare company – are from.”

She says she will be busy building her fitness levels up ahead of the finals in March and getting in as much driving practice as possible.

“I am going to keep karting when I can as this is a cost effective way to practice,” said Isla.

“If I can get more sponsorship, I will hopefully get another track day in too, and I will of course be ramping up my fitness training too.”

More details about Isla’s racing journey are online at facebook.com/islamackenzieracing