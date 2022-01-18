Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Isle of Lewis motorsport engineer drives to prestigious Formula Woman finals

By Gemma Mackie
January 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 18, 2022, 12:12 pm
Isla Mackenzie is one of 50 finalists in the Formula Woman contest.
A motorsport engineer from the Isle of Lewis has made it to the finals of the prestigious Formula Woman motor racing contest.

Isla Mackenzie, who was born and brought up in Stornoway and now lives in Oxfordshire working for a Formula 1 team, is one of 50 finalists in the Formula Woman contest.

The televised contest offers aspiring female race drivers the chance to win a sponsored entry into the GT Cup Championship driving a McLaren GT4 car.

Isla, who studied Engineering Systems at the University of the Highlands and Islands in Stornoway and then Motorsport Design Engineering at the University of the West of Scotland in Hamilton, says she is busy preparing for the competition finals on March 2-3.

The McLaren race car the Formula Woman finalists are competing to drive.

“I am so excited and proud to be in the final,” said Isla.

“My assessment was in September and I’ve worked so hard this past year to chase this dream so it’s a huge relief to find out I’m one of 50 finalists out of over 800 applicants.”

Isla, who has had an interest in cars from a young age, has garnered support from various businesses to help her achieve her motorsport dream.

“The support from the north of Scotland has been amazing,” she said.

“I am so grateful for it all, especially from the Isle of Lewis, where me and my title sponsor Ishga – an organic seaweed skincare company – are from.”

She says she will be busy building her fitness levels up ahead of the finals in March and getting in as much driving practice as possible.

Isla Mackenzie with her dogs Breagha and Balach.

“I am going to keep karting when I can as this is a cost effective way to practice,” said Isla.

“If I can get more sponsorship, I will hopefully get another track day in too, and I will of course be ramping up my fitness training too.”

More details about Isla’s racing journey are online at facebook.com/islamackenzieracing

