From the Clickimin to Fort William and beyond – Leisure Link Partnership now extends to Shetland

A partnership providing free use of leisure facilities across Scotland – including in the Highlands, now includes access to multiple leisure facilities across the Shetland Islands.

The Leisure Link Partnership allows highlife card holders to access gym, public swimming and fitness classes at leisure centres across Aberdeen, Argyll and Bute, the Borders, Highland, Moray, Orkney, and The Western Isles – all at no extra cost.

Shetland Recreational Trust has now joined the partnership adding eight new sites to the scheme – including the Clickimin Leisure Complex in Lerwick.

The other facilities are Unst Leisure Centre, Yell Leisure Centre, North Mainland Leisure, Whalsay Leisure Centre, South Mainland Pool, Scalloway Pool, West Mainland Leisure.

The Leisure Link Partnership Scheme is administered by High Life Highland (HLH), a culture and leisure trust operating across the Highlands.

HLH chief executive Steve Walsh said: “I am very pleased to welcome Shetland Recreational Trust to the partnership.

“This collaboration gives leisure members and their families even greater flexibility to use their leisure cards at various sites right across Scotland, and all at no extra cost.”

Robert Geddes, at Shetland Recreational Trust, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer our MORE4life members the opportunity to keep active at leisure facilities across the country.

“This flexibility means that people working away from home or on holiday can use local facilities from participating areas as part of their existing home-based membership.”

Those making use of the scheme are asked to check directly with the site they are planning on visiting and whether advanced booking is necessary.

High Life Highland’s highlife card, provides admission to 23 leisure centres offering a wide range of health and fitness opportunities from swimming to squash courts, climbing walls, fitness suites and exercise classes.

For more information and to check out which facilities are included visit www.leisurelink.org