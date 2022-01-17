Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
From the Clickimin to Fort William and beyond – Leisure Link Partnership now extends to Shetland

By Louise Glen
January 17, 2022, 8:25 pm
High Life Highland chief executive, Steve Walsh announced that Shetland had joined forces with other local authority areas for the leisure link pass.
A partnership providing free use of leisure facilities across Scotland – including in the Highlands, now includes access to multiple leisure facilities across the Shetland Islands.

The Leisure Link Partnership allows highlife card holders to access gym, public swimming and fitness classes at leisure centres across Aberdeen, Argyll and Bute, the Borders, Highland, Moray, Orkney, and The Western Isles – all at no extra cost.

Shetland Recreational Trust has now joined the partnership adding eight new sites to the scheme – including the Clickimin Leisure Complex in Lerwick.

The other facilities are Unst Leisure Centre, Yell Leisure Centre, North Mainland Leisure, Whalsay Leisure Centre, South Mainland Pool, Scalloway Pool, West Mainland Leisure.

The Leisure Link Partnership Scheme is administered by High Life Highland (HLH), a culture and leisure trust operating across the Highlands.

HLH chief executive Steve Walsh said: “I am very pleased to welcome Shetland Recreational Trust to the partnership.

“This collaboration gives leisure members and their families even greater flexibility to use their leisure cards at various sites right across Scotland, and all at no extra cost.”

Robert Geddes, at Shetland Recreational Trust, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer our MORE4life members the opportunity to keep active at leisure facilities across the country.

“This flexibility means that people working away from home or on holiday can use local facilities from participating areas as part of their existing home-based membership.”

Those making use of the scheme are asked to check directly with the site they are planning on visiting and whether advanced booking is necessary.

High Life Highland’s highlife card, provides admission to 23 leisure centres offering a wide range of health and fitness opportunities from swimming to squash courts, climbing walls, fitness suites and exercise classes.

For more information and to check out which facilities are included visit www.leisurelink.org

