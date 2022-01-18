Injured crewman on North Sea rig taken to hospital by helicopter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A crewman who was injured on a North Sea rig has been flown to hospital.

Shetland coastguard’s Rescue 900 flew to the installation 78 nautical miles east of Sumburgh to pick up the casualty at around 12.30am.

The helicopter returned to the Clickimin emergency landing site, where it was met by Lerwick Coastguard Rescue Team and the injured crewman transferred to the ambulance service.

The call-out came to an end at 3.30am, with the casualty being taken to hospital.

His condition is not known.