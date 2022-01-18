Aviemore pupils sent home following outbreak of Covid cases

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of Highland youngsters have been sent home from school due to a rise in Covid cases.

Aviemore Primary School has announced the group of senior pupils have been advised by the health protection team to self-isolate due to a surge in positive infections among their age group.

Parents are now being contacted by staff.

The school is one of a number across the Highlands facing outbreaks of the virus.

Covid-19 outbreak forces schools to close

Highland Council announced earlier that five school and nursery campuses are closed today, with a further two reducing their intake.

Coulhill Primary Nursery, Farr Primary Nursery and Newton Park Primary Nursery have been closed to all pupils due to Covid-19.

In North Ballachulish, on the west coast, St Bride’s Primary and Nursery are also shut.

Meanwhile, Kinlochleven High School and Lybster Primary Nursery are partially closed to certain age groups after a number of Covid cases were identified.