Aviemore pupils sent home following outbreak of Covid cases

A group of Highland youngsters have been sent home from school due to a rise in Covid cases.
Aviemore Primary School has announced the group of senior pupils have been advised by the health protection team to self-isolate due to a surge in positive infections among their age group.
Parents are now being contacted by staff.
The school is one of a number across the Highlands facing outbreaks of the virus.
Covid-19 outbreak forces schools to close
Highland Council announced earlier that five school and nursery campuses are closed today, with a further two reducing their intake.
Coulhill Primary Nursery, Farr Primary Nursery and Newton Park Primary Nursery have been closed to all pupils due to Covid-19.
In North Ballachulish, on the west coast, St Bride’s Primary and Nursery are also shut.
Meanwhile, Kinlochleven High School and Lybster Primary Nursery are partially closed to certain age groups after a number of Covid cases were identified.