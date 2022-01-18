Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland licensing committee votes for ‘no cap’ on sex entertainment venues

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
January 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Private Eyes Gentlemen's Club opened in Inverness in 2013. Picture by David Whittaker-Smith.
Private Eyes Gentlemen's Club opened in Inverness in 2013. Picture by David Whittaker-Smith.

There will be no limit on the number of sex entertainment venues (SEVs) which can apply for a licence in the Highlands, councillors agreed today.

In October, members of the Highland Council’s licensing committee agreed to implement a licensing regime for SEVs.

The terms of this licensing plan went out to public consultation and received a mixed response. Nearly half of respondents said no area in Highland is suitable for an SEV.

Inverness Women’s Aid asked the council to set a zero limit on SEV licences across Highland, as did Resist Porn Culture.

Both groups said sex entertainment venues are discriminatory and lead to sexual exploitation of women.

On the other hand, United Voices of the World, which represents performers, said licensing helps to protect workers and drive better conditions.

No cap

Members were asked to decide whether to divide the licensing area up or treat the Highlands as one licensing area.

Councillors opted for the latter approach.

They were then asked whether it was proportionate to set a ‘zero’ limit on the number of SEVs.

Setting the number to zero would introduce a presumption against granting a licence.

However, new applicants could still make a case for an exemption.

Councillor Liz MacDonald argued for a limit of one, since there is currently one SEV operating in Highland: Private Eyes Gentleman’s Club in Inverness.

Ms MacDonald felt this would offer some protection for employees of SEVs.

Council officers also recommended that council set the limit to one.

However, no members spoke in favour of a cap of zero or one.

Chairman Andrew Jarvie said there should be no cap on the number of applications, and members agreed this proposal.

The SEV licence plan will now go out to a second public consultation.

