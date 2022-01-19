Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland leisure businesses urged to apply for Omicron support grant

By Ross Hempseed
January 19, 2022, 9:44 am Updated: January 19, 2022, 10:56 am
Inverness Leisure Centre has had to introduce physical distancing and limit classes.
Leisure businesses in the Highlands are being encouraged to apply for financial grants to help offset the impact of the Omicron-based restrictions.

Restrictions including physical distancing and capacity limits returned to leisure venues to curb the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Measures brought in on Boxing Day meant that gyms, sports centres and leisure facilities were unable to function at full capacity over the Christmas period.

Although First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has lifted most of the emergency restrictions now – with the hospitality rules the latest to ease come Monday – the government has announced a grant scheme to offset the impact they have had.

Grants of up more than £3,000 available

Grants of up to £3,150 will be made available to leisure businesses that have been negatively impacted by measures to curb Omicron.

Eligible businesses include conference centres, music venues and art facilities, sport facilities, gyms, leisure centres, outdoor centres, cinemas, amusement arcades, bingo halls and casinos, soft play areas and snooker clubs.

Chairwoman of Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee Trish Robertson urged companies to come forward before the deadline at the end of January.

“If the business is an eligible one, and previously received a grant from the Council, we have today (Wednesday, January 19) written directly to them and have invited them to complete a short online form if they wish to receive grant support.

“At the moment the grant scheme is open until the end of January, but we urge all businesses not to wait until then but to complete and submit the online form as soon as possible.”

“If a leisure business does not receive a direct email from us, and they think they may be eligible, they must go the Scottish Government’s Find Business Support website, read the guidance provided and follow instructions as to how they can apply.”

