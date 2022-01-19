Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Watch as ‘desperate’ otter cub scampers up to dog walkers after crying for help overnight

By Louise Glen
January 19, 2022, 11:28 am Updated: January 19, 2022, 3:27 pm
Luna the otter was rescued and taken to Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary. Picture by Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary.
Luna the otter was rescued and taken to Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary. Picture by Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary.

The unbelievable moment a wild otter cub approached a family on the Isle of Whalsay has been captured on video.

The female cub, believed to have lost its mother, approached Magnus Sandison and his family as they walked their dog on Sunday morning.

The odd behaviour rang alarm bells, and after hearing the community had heard the otter’s cries for help the night before, they contacted the Scottish SPCA and Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary for help.

Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary on Shetland has now taken in the cub, which has been named Luna as she was rescued on the full moon.

She “gulped” down the food she was given when she arrived but is now settling in and “doing great”.

Jan Bevington, the centre’s director, praised Mr Sandison – who even took a ferry to get the cub the care she needed.

Another otter cub has arrived at the sanctuary thanks to Magnus Sandison and family on Whalsay. The cub found and…

Posted by Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary on Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Cub was ‘desperate for help’

He took the cub on the ferry to the Scottish SPCA, who then delivered it to Hillswick Sanctuary.

Mrs Bevington said: “The cub found and followed them when they were taking their dog for a walk on Sunday morning.

“Its behaviour made them realise it was clearly desperate for help.”

“Later Magnus heard that other people had seen and heard the otter crying for help on Saturday night, so it must have lost its mum quite some time earlier.

“They managed to catch the cub and look after it. While we asked Debbie Caithness from Scottish SPCA to collect it off the Whalsay ferry and bring it to Hillswick where Richard and Alison Riley settled it in to the new otter unit alongside Freddie, but in a separate pen.

“It turns out the cub is a female, and very frightened, so she is quite fierce and ferocious.

“We have managed to feed her a few times already and are hoping that she gets over the stress of coming into captivity and settles in to life at the sanctuary over the next few days.

“Luna is beautiful and she is doing really well now. At first she was gulping down her food, she was so hungry. But now she is great.”

