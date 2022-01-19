Man taken to hospital following one-car crash at A832 Tore roundabout

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after his car overturned near Muir of Ord.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the A832 Cromarty to Ullapool road, at Tore roundabout, at about 10.50am.

Fire crews cut the man free from the wreckage of his car.

The road was shut in both directions for about two hours.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were asked to attend the incident at 10.54am by our colleagues in the police.

“Two appliances attended the incident from Inverness and Dingwall.

“There was one male casualty who required help to be released from his vehicle.

“The vehicle he was travelling in had overturned.”

A police spokeswoman said: “The road is closed in both directions on the A832 near to Tore roundabout. We were called at 10.50am.”

The man’s condition is not known.