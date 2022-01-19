Crewman, 32, dies on cargo ship off the Outer Hebrides

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A crewman aboard a large cargo ship has died off the Outer Hebrides.

Emergency services were alerted to the sudden death on board the Panama-registered bulk carrier Sakizaya Integrity on Tuesday.

Police were taken by Stornoway Lifeboat to the vessel, which was en route from Belfast to Murmanski in Russia.

As it was within British waters it was required to divert to a UK port for the death of the 32-year-old Chinese national to be registered and investigated.

Stornoway was the closest destination, but the 751ft ship was too large for the harbour and was instead anchored at Broad Bay.

The lifeboat returned the police and the body back to Stornoway.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

The Sakizaya Integrity, which is operated by a shipping line in Tiawan, is now continuing on her route.