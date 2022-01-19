Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crewman, 32, dies on cargo ship off the Outer Hebrides

By Mike Merritt
January 19, 2022, 2:36 pm
Police were taken to the cargo ship by lifeboat
Police were taken to the cargo ship by lifeboat

A crewman aboard a large cargo ship has died off the Outer Hebrides.

Emergency services were alerted to the sudden death on board the Panama-registered bulk carrier Sakizaya Integrity on Tuesday.

Police were taken by Stornoway Lifeboat to the vessel, which was en route from Belfast to Murmanski in Russia.

As it was within British waters it was required to divert to a UK port for the death of the 32-year-old Chinese national to be registered and investigated.

Stornoway was the closest destination, but the 751ft ship was too large for the harbour and was instead anchored at Broad Bay.

The lifeboat returned the police and the body back to Stornoway.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

The Sakizaya Integrity, which is operated by a shipping line in Tiawan, is now continuing on her route.

