Bear cleans up after fish guts thrown over busy A96

By Louise Glen
January 20, 2022, 1:39 pm Updated: January 20, 2022, 3:51 pm
A lorry spilt its cargo of fish over the A96 near Lhanbryde. Picture by Jason Hedges.
A lorry spilt its cargo of fish over the A96 near Lhanbryde. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Bear Scotland helped to clear up fish guts that were accidentally spilt on the busy A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road, near to the Theaplands Garden Centre at Lhanbryde.

Police said they were alerted to the incident around 9.30am this morning, after a lorry came to an abrupt stop between Elgin and Fochabers, spilling its load of fish guts over the road.

After the clear up operation, fish were still at the side of the road. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Bear Scotland organised the clean up.

Traffic was at a standstill, or moving slowly, for more than an hour as the clean up operation was underway.

Workers close to the area the fish were split described the smell as “horrendous”.

One motorist who was waiting in a long queue of traffic, said: “You don’t see that everyday.”

While the lorry driver, who did not want to be named, said helping to clean up after the accident was “in the nature of the job.”

A lorry spilt its cargo of fish over the A96 near Lhanbryde near the section of road near Threaplands Garden Centre. Pictures by Jason Hedges

A police spokesman said: “The lorry lost some of it’s load when it braked. The road was cleared by Bear and there was no criminality.”

A spokesperson for Bear Scotland said: “At around 9.25am this morning a BEAR team came across an incident involving a spillage of fish on the A96 at Lochoire junction near Threaplands Garden Centre.

“They advised our Control Room as no vehicle was at the scene and asked for Police Scotland to be informed before starting clear up operations.”

