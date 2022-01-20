Bear cleans up after fish guts thrown over busy A96

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bear Scotland helped to clear up fish guts that were accidentally spilt on the busy A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road, near to the Theaplands Garden Centre at Lhanbryde.

Police said they were alerted to the incident around 9.30am this morning, after a lorry came to an abrupt stop between Elgin and Fochabers, spilling its load of fish guts over the road.

Bear Scotland organised the clean up.

Traffic was at a standstill, or moving slowly, for more than an hour as the clean up operation was underway.

Workers close to the area the fish were split described the smell as “horrendous”.

One motorist who was waiting in a long queue of traffic, said: “You don’t see that everyday.”

While the lorry driver, who did not want to be named, said helping to clean up after the accident was “in the nature of the job.”

A police spokesman said: “The lorry lost some of it’s load when it braked. The road was cleared by Bear and there was no criminality.”

A spokesperson for Bear Scotland said: “At around 9.25am this morning a BEAR team came across an incident involving a spillage of fish on the A96 at Lochoire junction near Threaplands Garden Centre.

“They advised our Control Room as no vehicle was at the scene and asked for Police Scotland to be informed before starting clear up operations.”