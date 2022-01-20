Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland Council agrees 1% rent increase for council houses, the lowest annual hike in years

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
January 20, 2022, 3:14 pm
Members of Highland Council's housing committee agreed a 1% rent increase. Picture by JASON HEDGES
Highland Council today agreed a modest increase in council house rents, in what many described as a careful “balancing act”.

Highland has among the cheapest rents in Scotland, averaging £79.25 a week.

Councillors agreed to increase this by 1% in the next financial year, adding 79p a week to the average rent.

The below-inflation increase takes account of the rising cost of living and escalating fuel bills. Highland Council says it’s the lowest increase in years, with rents increased by 3% in 2020.

The 1% rise allows the housing service to balance the books without needing to make any service cuts. The council faces increasing costs from loan charges, staff pay rises and tenant arrears.

‘Many of our tenants live in poverty’

Some councillors were concerned that the rent increase was not enough.

Andrew Jarvie queried whether it created sufficient income to keep up with repairs, pointing out the escalating cost of materials.

Councillor Duncan MacPherson went further, highlighting the disparity between council and private rents, and between Highland and the central belt.

“Highland is the happiest place to live if you’re renting at £347 per month when everyone else in private rent is paying double or more,” he said. “Are we being prudent?”

Housing officers accepted it was a difficult decision, but claimed a 1% rise is the most sustainable option for tenants.

“Many of our tenants live in relative or absolute poverty,” said executive officer Mark Rodgers.

Councillor Allan Henderson added: “Anyone who comes up to the Highlands for a cheap rent will soon find out we’ve got acute fuel poverty, high distribution costs to put up with and difficult IT solutions.”

Consensus of opinion

Mr Henderson referred members to a tenant survey which showed that 63% felt a 1% rent increase was reasonable.

“The Highland Council is of the people and the people have suggested that 1% at this moment of time would be the right amount. There’s a consensus of opinion from the members this morning.”

The rent increase will apply to all Housing Revenue Account properties and rents to Gypsy/traveller sites. Non-HRA rents will also increase according to contract terms.

Councillor Mike Finlayson, vice chairman of the housing and property committee, said: “We recognise that many tenants are going to be facing higher costs of living and energy bills in the coming year.

“We listened to the responses we received through consultation on rent levels.  This small rent increase in 2022-23 will allow us to maintain current levels of service whist minimising the financial impact on Council tenants.”

