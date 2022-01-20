Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Review of Orkney nightclub’s alcohol licence to be held after non-payment

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
January 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 20, 2022, 5:40 pm
Fusion nightclub's licence to sell alcohol will be reviewed after they did not pay their annual licence fees.
A review of a Kirkwall nightclub’s licence to sell alcohol is to be held, after the owners failed to pay their annual fee.

The licence holders for Fusion, on Ayre Road, have been sent reminders about the non-payment three times.

The Light Fantastic (Orkney) Ltd were also given notice that the issue would come up at this morning’s meeting of the Orkney Area Licensing Board. The fee was expected to be paid on October 1 last year.

The motion to hold a review was put forward by the board’s chairman Duncan Tullock.

This would be held at the next licensing board meeting, to be held on March 10.

This was seconded by vice-chair Barbara Foulkes. She said: “It would be a good thing to give this business time – considering the difficulties some of the businesses have faced in recent years – to be fully aware of the consequences of non-payment.”

The board members will have the option to issue a written warning or to vary, suspend or revoke the licence.

