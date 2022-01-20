Review of Orkney nightclub’s alcohol licence to be held after non-payment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A review of a Kirkwall nightclub’s licence to sell alcohol is to be held, after the owners failed to pay their annual fee.

The licence holders for Fusion, on Ayre Road, have been sent reminders about the non-payment three times.

The Light Fantastic (Orkney) Ltd were also given notice that the issue would come up at this morning’s meeting of the Orkney Area Licensing Board. The fee was expected to be paid on October 1 last year.

The motion to hold a review was put forward by the board’s chairman Duncan Tullock.

This would be held at the next licensing board meeting, to be held on March 10.

This was seconded by vice-chair Barbara Foulkes. She said: “It would be a good thing to give this business time – considering the difficulties some of the businesses have faced in recent years – to be fully aware of the consequences of non-payment.”

The board members will have the option to issue a written warning or to vary, suspend or revoke the licence.