Planning ahead: New restaurant proposed in Wick, Scottish Woodlands looking to create new regional office

By Chris MacLennan
January 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
A weekly roundup of the latest planning proposals across Highland

Here we take a look at some of the most interesting planning applications lodged to Highland Council in the past seven days.

A new restaurant is proposed for Wick while static caravans are proposed to replace touring pitches at a Glencoe caravan park.

There are also plans for a new regional office for Scottish Woodlands, and for change of use of the Culbokie Inn games room.

Wick restaurant

In Wick, a proposal has been submitted for the change of use of a retail unit to a restaurant and takeaway.

Proposed by Mr F Shehu, the proposal would deliver a change of use for the Whitechapel Road premise.

Agent Craig Mackay of CM Designs has submitted the application.

No additional parking will be created with capacity remaining at three.

Static caravans for Glencoe

In Glencoe, a caravan park is proposing a change of use from 12 touring pitches to 12 static holiday caravans.

Invercoe Caravan Park has submitted the application to Highland Council.

The caravan park is located on the shores of Loch Leven offering stunning views of the surrounding glens.

The area is renowned worldwide for its rugged landscape and for the Massacre of the Clan MacDonald in 1692.

Thousands of visitors visit each year.

Culbokie Inn games room to form dining room

In Culbokie, the local inn is proposing converting its games room into a dining room.

A new external stair and decking area will be formed, if plans are approved, with a covered walkway to be installed.

Duncan Macleman of Ormonde ADPM has submitted the application on behalf of Mr and Mrs A Chapman of Culbokie Inn.

Culbokie Inn

Strontian log cabin

In Strontian on the Ardnamurchan peninsula, a log cabin is proposed for the storage and use of wool and weaving looms, and as an office space.

Proposed at Darach Croft, in Lower Scotstown, Mrs Sarah Asher has submitted the application.

Within her application, Mrs Asher says the cabin will be used for pre-booked visits.

The proposed cabin will take up an area spanning 45 square metres.

Offices for Scottish Woodlands

An office building has been proposed at Killen, near Avoch, to house Scottish Woodlands.

Proposed on “scrub land” at Burnside, the new construction would form the organisations new regional office.

Submitted by G H Johnston Building Consultants Ltd, the proposal, if granted, would deliver 18 new parking spaces.

A new septic tank is also proposed.

The plans for Scottish Woodlands proposed regional office near Killen

Further planning applications can be viewed using Highland Council’s portal at: wam.highland.gov.uk/wam/

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

