Gardening enthusiasts look forward to Scottish Snowdrop Festival

By Lottie Hood
January 21, 2022, 12:59 pm
Dunvegan Castle on the Isle of Skye will be open to the public for two weekends in February for the Scottish Snowdrop Festival.
The Scottish Snowdrop Festival returns for 2022 in some of the best gardens across Moray, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

Visitors are invited to enjoy the blooms and special collections of snowdrops in beautiful gardens across the region from January 25 to March 11.

The festival is organised by Discover Scottish Gardens, whose members open their gardens for charity.

Among those taking part this year include Attadale Gardens in Strathcarron, which will be open to the public every Thursday in February.

Dunvegan Castle on Skye will be hosting out-of-season openings on February 12 and 17 to exhibit the many snowdrops growing on its grounds.

For the galanthophiles (snowdrop-enthusiasts), 10 Pilmur Road in Forres has 150 named varieties planted at this plot to be appreciated and enjoyed. It will be open by arrangement throughout the festival.

A collection of rare snowdrops will be able to be viewed at Bruckhills Croft in Rothienorman.

Bruckhills Croft in Rothienorman also boasts some rare snowdrops. The owners have cultivated a National Collection of specialist snowdrops whilst visitors at Laundry Cottage near Gartly can enjoy the sight of a country-style garden filled with the mid-winter bloom by the River Bogie.

Similar to 10 Pilmur Road, these locations are open by arrangement. Details on how to access them can be found here.

‘A much-cherished celebration’

Liz Stewart, director of Scotland’s Gardens Scheme, said: “Our members range from large estates to small private gardens so the festival offers the chance to be wowed by snowdrops growing in large numbers or enchanted by close-ups of the blooms in intimate settings.”

It is part of the Discover Scottish Garden’s aim to put Scottish gardens and nurseries on the tourist map and to showcase the horticulture and plant diversity across the country.

Dougal Philip, director of Discover Scottish Gardens said: “From very humble beginnings this festival has grown to become a much-cherished celebration of the beauty of our gardens at that moment when winter starts to give way to spring.

“It’s a chance to get outdoors, take some exercise and appreciate the beauty that nature brings our way.”

The full list of participating gardens is available at Visit Scotland. For more information on the festival, visit Discover Scottish Gardens.

