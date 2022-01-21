Concern raised as Highland Council re-advertise for depute chief executive with £123k salary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council has re-advertised for a depute chief executive, with a salary of £123,612.

While elected officials agreed to the role being advertised in August 2020, and again in May 2021, Inverness South councillor Duncan Macpherson has raised concerns over the value of the post to Highland tax payers.

The job has been advertised before, in June 2021, but the local authority failed to appoint a post holder, in spite of “dozens” of applicants.

Mr Macpherson said: “I originally voted against this post of depute chief executive being recruited for in 2020, and again in 2021.

“I continue to have my reservations and concerns as to whether this is best value for the Highland tax payer. ”

In its current advert, with a closing date of February 11, the council says it is looking for an “outstanding leader”.

The post’s previous incumbent left the job in June 2019. The post holder will report to the local authority’s chief executive Donna Manson.

The advert reads: “We are seeking an outstanding leader with proven experience of delivering organisational vision and strategy.

“Experience and understanding of operational complexity, change management and people leadership is required and you will have exceptional communication and ambassadorial skills in order to deputise for the chief executive and lead the recovery, improvement and transformation programme.

“Working as part of the executive leadership team you will be dynamic and ambitious for positive change and you will be committed to partnership working and inclusivity.

Highland Council say that the post has been agreed by the council and wouldn’t wish to add anything further to the job advert.

‘The perfect role’

“If you relish challenge and working at a very fast pace, while connecting with people at every opportunity across a vast and beautiful area in the north of Scotland, then this is the perfect role for you.”

In July 2020, The Press and Journal reported that there was cross-party outrage at a £250,000 bill for Highland Council’s education chief, who subsequently left his role after a few months in post.

More information on the role and how to apply can be found here.