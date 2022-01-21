Concern raised as Highland Council re-advertise for depute chief executive with £123k salary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Concern raised as Highland Council re-advertise for depute chief executive with £123k salary

By Louise Glen
January 21, 2022, 5:01 pm
Councillor Duncan Macpherson. Picture by Sandy McCook
Councillor Duncan Macpherson. Picture by Sandy McCook

Highland Council has re-advertised for a depute chief executive, with a salary of £123,612.

While elected officials agreed to the role being advertised in August 2020, and again in May 2021, Inverness South councillor Duncan Macpherson has raised concerns over the value of the post to Highland tax payers.

The job has been advertised before, in June 2021, but the local authority failed to appoint a post holder, in spite of “dozens” of applicants.

Mr Macpherson said: “I originally voted against this post of depute chief executive being recruited for in 2020, and again in 2021.

“I continue to have my reservations and concerns as to whether this is best value for the Highland tax payer. ”

In its current advert, with a closing date of February 11, the council says it is looking for an “outstanding leader”.

The post’s previous incumbent left the job in June 2019. The post holder will report to the local authority’s chief executive Donna Manson.

The Highland Council Depute Chief ExecutiveInverness £123,612The Highlands of Scotland is renowned for its beauty,…

Posted by The Highland Council on Thursday, 20 January 2022

The advert reads: “We are seeking an outstanding leader with proven experience of delivering organisational vision and strategy.

“Experience and understanding of operational complexity, change management and people leadership is required and you will have exceptional communication and ambassadorial skills in order to deputise for the chief executive and lead the recovery, improvement and transformation programme.

“Working as part of the executive leadership team you will be dynamic and ambitious for positive change and you will be committed to partnership working and inclusivity.

Highland Council say that the post has been agreed by the council and wouldn’t wish to add anything further to the job advert.

‘The perfect role’

“If you relish challenge and working at a very fast pace, while connecting with people at every opportunity across a vast and beautiful area in the north of Scotland, then this is the perfect role for you.”

In July 2020, The Press and Journal reported that there was cross-party outrage at a £250,000 bill for Highland Council’s education chief, who subsequently left his role after a few months in post.

More information on the role and how to apply can be found here.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal