Missing Muir of Ord man Giles Sumner traced safe and well

Giles Sumner, who was reported missing from Balloch on Saturday morning, has been traced safe and well.

The Muir of Ord man, 56, was previously last known to have been on the village’s Culloden Road on Friday evening.

The report of his disappearance sparked a multi-agency search involving the coastguard, and a large police presence could be seen in the area he was last reported to have been.

On Sunday morning officers confirmed he had been found, and thanked those who had assisted with the appeal made the previous day.