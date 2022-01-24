CalMac confirms the South Uist to Mallaig service will ‘remain cancelled’ until February 6

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

CalMac has confirmed the South Uist to Mallaig service has been cancelled until February 6.

The Lochboisdale to Mallaig service has been postponed due to delays with the operators annual overhaul of vessels and the current situation with Covid.

The operator previously said it was operating an essential service only, due to staff absences.

A spokesman said: “As a result of delays to the annual overhaul programme and in combination with operating current essential timetables all Mallaig/Oban – Lochboisdale service will remain cancelled until Sunday February 6.

“MV Caledonian Isles is delayed in overhaul and as such the Hebridean Isles (currently the Arran vessel) is not able to relieve MV Lord of the Isles for the Lochboisdale service.

“However, MV Lord of the Isles is needed to relieve the Clansman and provide a lifeline service to Coll, Tiree and Colonsay whilst MV Clansman is in overhaul.

“We will keep our website updated regarding any change.”