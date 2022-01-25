CalMac returns to full service as Covid staffing pressures ease

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

CalMac has announced it can return to its full winter timetable thanks to a “noticeable” decrease in Covid-related staff absences.

Earlier this week, the ferry company warned it would be keeping its reduced, essential services timetable in place until February 6 “at least” due to staffing and maintenance pressures.

But today, managing director Robbie Drummond said staff returning to work meant the full timetable can come back into force.

Only one ferry, the Lochboisdale to Mallaig route, will remain cancelled until February 6 due to vessel availability being impacted by steel replacement work on MV Caledonian Isles.

Port offices will also revert to normal opening hours.

This includes the reopening of on-board retail and food and drink offering as well as the Coffee Cabin at Ardrossan port.

Mr Drummond said: “I am pleased to say that because of a significant drop in the number of staff unable to work due to Covid we can now offer a full winter service on the majority of routes.

“Thank you to all passengers for their patience and understanding and we look forward to welcoming them back on board.”

Further details about any other changes to services can be found on the CalMac website.