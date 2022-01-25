Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
CalMac returns to full service as Covid staffing pressures ease

By Louise Glen
January 25, 2022, 6:17 pm
26/5/17 . The Sunday Post, by Andrew Cawley. GV pic of CalMac / Caledonian MacBrayne ferry, at the port on the Isle of Eriskay, Outer Hebrides.
CalMac has announced it can return to its full winter timetable thanks to a “noticeable” decrease in Covid-related staff absences.

Earlier this week, the ferry company warned it would be keeping its reduced, essential services timetable in place until February 6 “at least” due to staffing and maintenance pressures.

But today, managing director Robbie Drummond said staff returning to work meant the full timetable can come back into force.

Only one ferry, the Lochboisdale to Mallaig route, will remain cancelled until February 6 due to vessel availability being impacted by steel replacement work on MV Caledonian Isles.

Port offices will also revert to normal opening hours.

This includes the reopening of on-board retail and food and drink offering as well as the Coffee Cabin at Ardrossan port.

Mr Drummond said: “I am pleased to say that because of a significant drop in the number of staff unable to work due to Covid we can now offer a full winter service on the majority of routes.

“Thank you to all passengers for their patience and understanding and we look forward to welcoming them back on board.”

Further details about any other changes to services can be found on the CalMac website.

