Work begins on £2.3 million Corrieshalloch Gorge Gateway project

By Ross Hempseed
January 25, 2022, 3:43 pm Updated: January 25, 2022, 4:46 pm
An artist's impression of the new visitor facilities at Corrieshalloch Gorge.
Work has begun to improve the visitor experience at a popular Highland tourist spot.

The National Trust for Scotland announced £2.3million plans to create more facilities at Corrieshalloch Gorge in Wester Ross last year.

The Corrieshalloch Gorge Gateway will include an outdoor coffee stop, toilets and an outdoor seating area for people to take in the spectacular views.

Paths and walkways around the site will be expanded.

An extension to the car park is also planned, with electric charging points installed.

Corrieshalloch Gorge and Falls of Measach

Foundations being laid

The much-loved historic suspension bridge site, situated 12 miles south of Ullapool, boasts a spectacular mile-long canyon and river which can viewed from the bridge and is surrounded by woodland trails.

The bridge was closed last year due to safety concerns, with the NTS eventually forced to close the entire reserve after people repeatedly ignored the warning signs.

It reopened a few months later and work is now under way on the foundations of the new visitor attraction. It is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

Trust members and contractors at the site of the new visitor facilities at Corrieshalloch Gorge.

The project is part of a £9million programme to invest in the Highlands and Islands, which will provide better quality experiences for visitors to nature spots.

NTS general manager for the Highlands and Islands, Clea Warner, said: “It is really exciting to start the new year with this fantastic project which will make such a positive impact on the area, for the community, for conservation of this important site, and for visitors too.

Corrieshalloch Gorge is beautiful and an important place for nature and people; this project will give people a gateway to enjoy all that makes this much-loved place so special.”

