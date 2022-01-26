Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Local vessel helps Wick Lifeboat volunteers in rescue mission

By Lottie Hood
January 26, 2022, 3:57 pm Updated: January 26, 2022, 5:36 pm
Wick RNLI volunteers responded to the distress signal on Wick's all-weather lifeboat, Roy Barker II. Photo: RNLI/Wick
Wick RNLI volunteers responded to the distress signal on Wick's all-weather lifeboat, Roy Barker II. Photo: RNLI/Wick

RNLI volunteers from Wick responded to a distress signal received by Shetland Coastguard in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Wick’s Lifeboat volunteers set out at 12.45am on Tuesday, January 25 to rescue a fishing vessel experiencing problems.

Shetland Coastguard broadcast a Pan Pan message – an international standard urgency signal – at 12.36am on behalf of a fishing vessel.

As no other vessels responded at the time to the HM Coastguard’s broadcast, Wick launched their all-weather lifeboat, Roy Barker II. Launched in under 10 minutes, the team of seven volunteers managed to locate the fishing boat east of Helmsdale.

The lifeboat crew managed to arrive at the site quickly. Using RADAR, VHF direction finder, binoculars and Night Vision Image Intensifier they arrived just over an hour later.

Upon approaching, the fishing vessel’s navigation lights were very dim. Having experienced machinery failure, the vessel had very little battery power left and was hard to make out.

Wick Lifeboat quickly established communication with the skipper. After some review, it was decided that towing the 8.5m vessel to the nearest haven of Helmsdale was the best course.

A local vessel from Helmsdale also came out to assist the crew by towing the fishing vessel into the haven.

The lifeboat crew left Helmsdale at 4.15am and managed to get back to Wick Harbour at 6am. They then refueled the Lifeboat ready to be relaunched if needed at 7am.

RNLI Wick Lifeboat said: “The crew of Wick lifeboat are incredibly grateful to the support given by another local vessel – putting to sea in the middle of the night to help a fellow fisherman.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal