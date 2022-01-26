Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£1.5m Highland-wide initiative to tackle throwaway culture and waste

By Ross Hempseed
January 26, 2022, 4:12 pm Updated: January 26, 2022, 4:29 pm
Community groups will come together to educated people on how to reduce plastic and food waste.
Community groups across the north have come together as part of a new climate initiative to help tackle throwaway culture.

The Highland Community Waste Partnership is made possible through the National Lottery Community Fund which gave the project £1,498,568 on January 25.

The partnership, led by Keep Scotland Beautiful, will educate locals on how unsustainable consumption can contribute to climate change.

Due to begin in April, the project aims is to help tackle certain problem areas such as single-use plastics, food waste and non-recyclable packaging.

It will also support communities looking to reduce their carbon footprint by suggesting people replace new purchases with pre-used, recycled and repaired goods.

The project will help the country’s transition into a circular economy and net-zero nation by 2045.

Plastic waste litters beauty spots across the Highlands and Islands. Courtesy of Shutterstock.

By using the skills and experience of community groups across the region, the group hopes to disperse the message of sustainable household practices into their local areas.

As a result of the pandemic, people using single-use items such as masks and personal protective equipment has increased and has added to the waste problem.

The partnership consists of eight community groups from across the Highlands and Islands to deliver the initiative.

  • The Lochaber Environment Group (LEG)
  • Broadford and Strath Community Company (Isle of Skye)
  • Ullapool Community Trust
  • Thurso Community Development Trust
  • Lairg & District Learning Centre
  • Transition Black Isle
  • The Highland Good Food Partnership
  • Velocity (Inverness )

Martin Sherring, treasurer at Transition Black Isle, said: “We at Transition Black Isle are really excited by the possibilities of working collaboratively with community groups from all over the Highlands.

“Working on our own we already make an impact, but it is already clear from the work we’ve done preparing the funding bid that by working together we can have a much bigger impact.

“We look forward to helping people and businesses throughout the Highlands to reduce their waste production and help cut greenhouse gas emissions.”

Marian Austin, chairwoman of LEG said: “Tackling consumption is key to sustainable living. We are delighted to unite with other groups across Highland to strengthen our impact.

“LEG will focus on composting and will also tackle single-use items and encourage repair and re-use.”

Barry Fisher, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We’re thrilled that the Highland Community Waste Partnership project is to receive National Lottery funding over three years from the Climate Action Fund.

“This exciting new project will enable us to work in partnership with eight community groups across the Highlands to reduce consumption and waste, helping them to connect with each other and scale-up activities that we know work whilst also piloting new ones.”

