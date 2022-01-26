£1.5m Highland-wide initiative to tackle throwaway culture and waste

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Community groups across the north have come together as part of a new climate initiative to help tackle throwaway culture.

The Highland Community Waste Partnership is made possible through the National Lottery Community Fund which gave the project £1,498,568 on January 25.

The partnership, led by Keep Scotland Beautiful, will educate locals on how unsustainable consumption can contribute to climate change.

Due to begin in April, the project aims is to help tackle certain problem areas such as single-use plastics, food waste and non-recyclable packaging.

It will also support communities looking to reduce their carbon footprint by suggesting people replace new purchases with pre-used, recycled and repaired goods.

The project will help the country’s transition into a circular economy and net-zero nation by 2045.

By using the skills and experience of community groups across the region, the group hopes to disperse the message of sustainable household practices into their local areas.

As a result of the pandemic, people using single-use items such as masks and personal protective equipment has increased and has added to the waste problem.

The partnership consists of eight community groups from across the Highlands and Islands to deliver the initiative.

The Lochaber Environment Group (LEG)

Broadford and Strath Community Company (Isle of Skye)

Ullapool Community Trust

Thurso Community Development Trust

Lairg & District Learning Centre

Transition Black Isle

The Highland Good Food Partnership

Velocity (Inverness )

Martin Sherring, treasurer at Transition Black Isle, said: “We at Transition Black Isle are really excited by the possibilities of working collaboratively with community groups from all over the Highlands.

“Working on our own we already make an impact, but it is already clear from the work we’ve done preparing the funding bid that by working together we can have a much bigger impact.

“We look forward to helping people and businesses throughout the Highlands to reduce their waste production and help cut greenhouse gas emissions.”

Marian Austin, chairwoman of LEG said: “Tackling consumption is key to sustainable living. We are delighted to unite with other groups across Highland to strengthen our impact.

“LEG will focus on composting and will also tackle single-use items and encourage repair and re-use.”

Barry Fisher, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We’re thrilled that the Highland Community Waste Partnership project is to receive National Lottery funding over three years from the Climate Action Fund.

“This exciting new project will enable us to work in partnership with eight community groups across the Highlands to reduce consumption and waste, helping them to connect with each other and scale-up activities that we know work whilst also piloting new ones.”