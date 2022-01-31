Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland and island libraries to collect computers to give away to disadvantaged children

By Louise Glen
January 31, 2022, 3:00 pm
Dave and Liz from Budding Engineers handing a box of laptops to Robert Gill, headteacher of Milton of Leys Primary School in Inverness. Supplied by High Life Highland Date
Donations of old laptops and PCs are being accepted at High Life Highland (HLH) libraries to help give children access to technology.

HLH has teamed up with Budding Engineers, a Community Interest Company based in Wick that provides a scheme called Tech4Tots & Teens.

Its aim is to give children and young adults access to digital technology and encouraging an interest in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics subjects.

Senior network librarian June Robertson said: “This is a great project to be involved in and we have agreed for 14 of our libraries to be drop off points for anyone willing to donate their old laptops or PCs to Budding Engineers so that they can wipe them, refurbish them and then donate them to families in our communities.”

The libraries accepting donations are: Ardnamurchan, Brora, Culloden, Dingwall, Dornoch, Fort William, Fortrose, Glen Urquhart, Grantown, Invergordon, Inverness, Portree, Thurso, and Ullapool.

People donating equipment will be asked to fill in a permission form with their details and will receive a certificate from Budding Engineers to confirm their device has been securely erased and wiped.

The enterprise was set up by Dave and Liz Kerr, from Caithness, and has already resulted in hundreds of devices being given to children and young people.

The scheme will help those who can’t afford to buy a computer

Mr Kerr said: “We know there are a lot of youngsters out there whose parents just can’t afford to buy a device.

“The laptops we refurbish are donated with a version of the Linux operating system and we also install several additional educational applications.

“This is a fun way to learn, as these are in a game format and will help with their numeracy and literacy skills. All our devices will be PAT tested prior to being sent out to the families.

“Some of the applications we install are known to help those children with additional needs and some of the feedback from parents has been amazing.”

