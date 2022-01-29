Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
After a man was quoted £200m for delivery to the Highlands, here are five things you could better spend your money on

By Chris MacLennan
January 29, 2022, 6:00 am
Here is what you could spend your £200 million on rather than delivery charges

Earlier this week, The Press and Journal reported the eye-watering fee quoted to one Highland man to have a small garden tool delivered to Inverness.

The fee, in excess of £200 million, has brought a bit humour.

While many accept that it is probably just a technical error, it has brought the unfair surcharges added on for shoppers in the north back into the spotlight.

In our earlier report, we mentioned that for the £200,001,997 fee, Jim Oliver could have purchased the world’s most expensive footballer Neymar – and still have change left over.

Well, here are five other ways you could better spend your £200m.

1 – Renovate Inverness Castle 11 times over

Inverness Castle is currently undergoing a massive renovation into a major tourist attraction.

Having previously served as the city’s court, the works currently being undertaken will turn the prominent landmark into a cultural centrepiece for the Highlands.

The Scottish Government has granted £15m of funding, with the UK Government also pledging £3m.

You could renovate the castle 11 times over for the same price Mr Oliver was quoted for his mother-in-law’s hand chainsaw.

Artist’s impression of Inverness Castle transformation. Courtesy Highland Council

2 – 133 million daily copies of the Press and Journal

Who doesn’t love value?

For just £1.50 each day, you can pick up the latest local stories and in-depth analysis inside your Press and Journal.

And what could be better than one bumper edition of news?

Well, 133 million to be precise.

Yes, for your £200m you could purchase 133 million copies of Scotland’s oldest daily newspaper.

A bargain if you ask me.

The Press and Journal comes off the press at DC Thomson, Dundee. Picture by Kami Thomson

3 – Deliver new ferries to serve island and remote communities

It has long been a sticking point, with calls for investment into the ferry fleet serving communities up and down the west coast of Scotland.

However, for your £200m, rather than pay the delivery surcharge, you could instead direct your funds to covering the full cost of the construction of two new ships ordered by CMAL (Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd).

Seven years on from their order date, the ships under construction in Port Glasgow are yet to sail to their final destinations.

The CalMac ferry, Glen Sannox, still under construction at Ferguson ship builders, in Port Glasgow.

At last estimate, the cost of the project has risen from an initial fixed price of £97 million to between £192.8m and £196.8m.

If you were feeling generous, you could pay off the government’s bill and have over £3m left to play with.

4 – 45 Ulvas

Ulva is an incredibly beautiful island off Mull, steeped in history with a beautiful rugged landscape.

The island was taken over by the local community in 2018 after funding to the tune of £4.5 million was secured.

In the 1800s it was a thriving community of more than 600 residents but nowadays, the number of people living on the island is just a fraction of what it once was.

For your £200m, you could purchase the island 45 times over.

The island of Ulva on the right. Picture by Sandy McCook

5 – Downing Street renovations 1,777 times

Renovating number 11 Downing Street has been highly scrutinised.

Each Prime Minister is delivered an annual grant of £30,000 to renovate their living quarters.

However, work at number 11 is believed to have stretched to beyond £112,000 after sums of money were granted by Tory supporter Lord Brownlow.

The gathering of the fees has been subject to much criticism and even a probe by the electoral commission.

However, if you were feeling kind enough and wished for Mr Johnson to have a comfortable living space, you could renovate his flat – and then do it again 1,776 times more.

Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street (Photo: Geoff Pugh/Shutterstock)

