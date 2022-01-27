Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two Orkney school pupils taken to hospital as parents warned of ‘capsule’ dangers

By Craig Munro
January 27, 2022, 6:29 pm Updated: January 27, 2022, 8:42 pm
Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall. Picture from Google Streetview
Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall. Picture from Google Streetview

Parents in Orkney have been warned to look out for capsules with an unknown liquid inside, after five school pupils became “unwell” yesterday – with two taken to hospital.

The five young people took ill on Wednesday at the Papdale Halls of Residence, a hostel for students from the North and South Isles who attend Kirkwall Grammar School.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances behind the incident, and the two pupils in hospital are in a condition that is “not causing concern”.

In a Facebook post shared by Orkney Island Council, officers asked parents for their support in dealing with the situation.

‘Do not ingest it’

The post says: “We are appealing for parents and carers to ask their children if they have in their possession an unknown substance, in particular a clear capsule that may contain a brown or other coloured liquid.

“It is important that anyone with such a capsule, hands it over to their parents, the school, an appropriate adult or the police and not to ingest it.

“It’s vital that we all work together to ensure our young people are made aware of the potential dangers of taking substances that they are not familiar with.”

The local authority said they would be working alongside the police, NHS Orkney and the Orkney Drugs Dog to highlight the dangers of substance misuse.

