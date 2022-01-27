Two Orkney school pupils taken to hospital as parents warned of ‘capsule’ dangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parents in Orkney have been warned to look out for capsules with an unknown liquid inside, after five school pupils became “unwell” yesterday – with two taken to hospital.

The five young people took ill on Wednesday at the Papdale Halls of Residence, a hostel for students from the North and South Isles who attend Kirkwall Grammar School.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances behind the incident, and the two pupils in hospital are in a condition that is “not causing concern”.

In a Facebook post shared by Orkney Island Council, officers asked parents for their support in dealing with the situation.

‘Do not ingest it’

The post says: “We are appealing for parents and carers to ask their children if they have in their possession an unknown substance, in particular a clear capsule that may contain a brown or other coloured liquid.

“It is important that anyone with such a capsule, hands it over to their parents, the school, an appropriate adult or the police and not to ingest it.

“It’s vital that we all work together to ensure our young people are made aware of the potential dangers of taking substances that they are not familiar with.”

The local authority said they would be working alongside the police, NHS Orkney and the Orkney Drugs Dog to highlight the dangers of substance misuse.