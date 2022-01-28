Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nigella Lawson writes gushing review of Highland bakery’s cook book and their ‘heavenly recipes’

By Louise Glen
January 28, 2022, 12:45 pm Updated: January 28, 2022, 12:45 pm
Jeni Iannetta of Bad Girl Bakery
Jeni Iannetta of Bad Girl Bakery

Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson has said a book from a small independent bakery in the Highlands will be taking up residence in her home.

Bad Girl Bakery’s first cook book was published last year, but this week Ms Lawson published a glowing review saying Jeni Iannetta’s recipes were “in her heart”.

Posting a response to Ms Lawson’s outstanding review of its book, the Muir of Ord bakery said it was “absolutely thrilled”, adding on Twitter that it was “beyond delighted”.

In her review Ms Lawson said: “I love everything about this book: its warmth, its down-to-earth voice, and its heavenly recipes.

“It’s a very real joy, and what a pleasure and honour it is to share it.”

Ms Lawson has 2.4million followers on social media.

She writes: “I have enormous admiration for professional pastry cooks, but those of us at home need recipes that we can make without stress in our own kitchens, and despite owning and working in a bakery and café in the poetically named Muir of Ord in Scotland, Jeni Iannetta and her team are without formal training; they’re essentially home bakers who’ve honed their craft on the job.

“They bake to delight, not to impress – although it has to be said, that the results will do all the impressing you want into the bargain.

“The recipes are written with such excitement for us to share in the delights. And what recipes they are!”

After discussing three of the recipes, Ms Lawson, said: “Mind you, I wouldn’t say no to anything in this book.”

Proving she really is a fan, the food writer waxes lyrical about the range of sweet and savoury recipes in the Bad Girl Bakery book that was published on November 2 2021.

Running joke to best selling book

Bad Girl Bakery is run by husband and wife team Douglas Hardie, and Ms Iannetta.

The couple opened the business in 2017, winning a loyal following from near and far.

Ms Iannetta described the writing of the book as a “labour of love”.

She said: “We still can’t quite believe it. I own around 200 cookbooks and we never in a million years thought we’d write a cookbook.

“There’s a running joke in the bakery that when we make something nice we say ‘that one’s going in the book’ and now we’re actually writing a book! We’re so delighted.

“Kitchen Press got in touch with us last autumn and they said they would love to work with us. I know their work and I just couldn’t believe it.”

And Mr Hardie has been taken aback by the reaction to the celebrity chef’s review.

He wrote on social media: “Well, that’s my night sorted. Notifications going mental on every SM [social media] platform. Really, really blown away by this lovely review.”

