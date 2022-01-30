Historic Inverness church holds its last regular service ahead of closure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The historic Old High Church in Inverness edged nearer to closing its doors today but with hopes it could be open to the public again in future.

After being part of the city’s landscape for centuries, the church’s congregation will hold its final regular service.

The Old High is one of a number of Church of Scotland buildings facing closure due to declining numbers of worshippers.

Vote to close historic church

Last year, the congregation voted 179-71 to close the Old High and retain the joint charge of St Stephen’s.

The joint kirk session and Inverness Presbytery also voted to shut the Old High.

The decision has been passed to the Kirk’s General Trustees who own the building.

Locum minister Rev James Bissett will give the final regular sermon, although he will conduct a service for people who have been bereaved during the last year on February 13 in the Old High.

Inverness Presbytery also plans to hold a closure service for the city’s oldest church in March.

Mr Bissett said: “I’m going to focus on the positives. We’re moving on, worship will continue, we’re just doing it in a different place.

“Whatever happens, Christian worship will carry on in the town.

“Understandably, people are a bit upset. It’s been a building they have had a connection with for quite some time.

“But we have to face the fact that we cannot afford all these old buildings. Can churches be expected to be the custodians of historic buildings?

“It might be better if another organisation steps in with a different vision for the building.”

It is hoped the church could be taken over and used as an arts, music or heritage venue in future, maintaining access for the public.

‘I like to think there is a future for the building’

“I hope it still gets used and is kept open,” said Mr Bissett. “I like to think there is a future for the building, but what that will be, I don’t know.”

Christina Cameron, an elder of the church and chairwoman and founder of Friends of the Old High Church, said it is a “very poignant day”.

”I feel very sad. It’s the end of part of the life of Inverness.

“Unfortunately, we are not the only church that’s going to be affected by the current situation.

“I just hope that whatever happens that it will be kept with the respect it deserves.”

St Michael’s Mount, where the church stands, is where St Columba reputedly brought Christianity to the Highlands in 565 AD.

The current building dates from 1772 and is one of the oldest buildings in the city.

The building holds artefacts from the local regiment, The Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders, including the regimental colours.

The church also houses a Victorian Henry Willis organ, which underwent a £200,000 reconstruction 20 years ago.

Christine Mackenzie, session clerk at Old High St Stephen’s Church, said: “It’s a sad day for the congregation of Old High St Stephen’s and for the people of Inverness for this historic building to be closing.

The church family is an extension of our own families.” Christine Mackenzie

“It has a long history within the city and a long association with the Cameron Highlanders.”

Christine’s grandparents came to Inverness in 1913 and were members of the Old High.

“For me personally, and for others in the congregation, this is the end of over 100 years association with the church building.

“The church family is an extension of our own families and we all take away good memories of worshipping within the building, the many ministers who have shared our services and the many social events we shared.

“It’s the end of an era but the congregation will continue to worship in St Stephen’s Church and is looking forward to growing from strength to strength, spreading the Gospel in new and exciting ways and continuing to have a positive impact on the community.”