Police search for two men following Aviemore assault and break-in

Police in Aviemore are hunting for two men who attacked a woman and broke into her shed.

The incident happened in the town’s Seafiled Place at about noon on Thursday.

The woman was uninjured, but officers have issued an appeal to find the people responsible.

Two men, thought to be around 20, were seen leaving the scene in the direction of Grampian Road.

One of them was wearing a black hooded jacket covering his face, black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers with a black tick.

The second man was wearing a grey hooded jacket, also covering his face, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Appeal for witnesses

Sergeant Craig Johnstone said: “Thankfully the woman involved has not sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident.

“The suspects were seen heading in the direction of Grampian Road and we are asking members of the public for assistance to trace those involved.

“I would ask if you were in the area at the time or have any information that could help with our inquiries to get in touch with officers.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference number 1237 of Thursday January 27.