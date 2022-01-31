Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newly-refurbished public toilets in Kingussie targeted by vandals

By Michelle Henderson
January 31, 2022, 7:12 pm
Glass panels on a new shower unit, installed at the Kingussie facilities, have been left smashed.

Vandals have forced the closure of a Highland village’s public loos – which have just been updated.

The facilities in Station Road, Kingussie have been sealed off to the public after “thousands of pounds” worth of damage was caused to the premises.

The toilet block had recently undergone a significant revamp, benefitting from a new shower block and improved amenities in time for the spring season.

However, the new shower has now been ruined after the glass panels were smashed.

The premises were also flooded after the vandals used toilet roll to block the loos, while also ripping the locks from the doors.

Police are now investigating, and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Signs have now been erected outside the premises informing the public of the closure.

It is unclear how long the facilities are likely to remain closed.

The toilet block had recently undergone a revamp, benefitting from a new shower block.

‘It’s hard enough to get the money to revamp these toilets’

Councillor Bill Lobban said he is “annoyed” to see community resources being “ripped to pieces.”

He said: “We just spent quite a lot of money revamping them which really makes it particularly annoying.

“A brand new shower was put in but it is now in pieces. There is broken glass everywhere. It’s not good.

“It’s hard enough to get the money to revamp these toilets and then to see them ripped to pieces, it’s devastating.”

He added: “I think it’s high time whoever did it realises that these are facilities in their own community.

“This is not something you are trashing that’s some anonymous place no-one has heard of. This is your community that your trashing.”

Thousands of pounds worth of damage has been done to the Kingussie toilet block.

Doors to the public toilets in Carrbridge have also been closed following damage to the gents toilets.

A number of toilet bowls have been smashed at their base, leaving sharp edges.

Further damage has also been done to the toilet pipes resulting in flooding.

The toilets are set to remain closed until repairs can be carried out.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “Vandalism, while not only criminal is a total waste of taxpayers’ money and diverts resources from council works and services.”

