Newly-refurbished public toilets in Kingussie targeted by vandals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vandals have forced the closure of a Highland village’s public loos – which have just been updated.

The facilities in Station Road, Kingussie have been sealed off to the public after “thousands of pounds” worth of damage was caused to the premises.

The toilet block had recently undergone a significant revamp, benefitting from a new shower block and improved amenities in time for the spring season.

However, the new shower has now been ruined after the glass panels were smashed.

The premises were also flooded after the vandals used toilet roll to block the loos, while also ripping the locks from the doors.

Police are now investigating, and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Signs have now been erected outside the premises informing the public of the closure.

It is unclear how long the facilities are likely to remain closed.

‘It’s hard enough to get the money to revamp these toilets’

Councillor Bill Lobban said he is “annoyed” to see community resources being “ripped to pieces.”

He said: “We just spent quite a lot of money revamping them which really makes it particularly annoying.

“A brand new shower was put in but it is now in pieces. There is broken glass everywhere. It’s not good.

“It’s hard enough to get the money to revamp these toilets and then to see them ripped to pieces, it’s devastating.”

He added: “I think it’s high time whoever did it realises that these are facilities in their own community.

“This is not something you are trashing that’s some anonymous place no-one has heard of. This is your community that your trashing.”

Doors to the public toilets in Carrbridge have also been closed following damage to the gents toilets.

A number of toilet bowls have been smashed at their base, leaving sharp edges.

Further damage has also been done to the toilet pipes resulting in flooding.

The toilets are set to remain closed until repairs can be carried out.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “Vandalism, while not only criminal is a total waste of taxpayers’ money and diverts resources from council works and services.”