[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police were called to deal with a firearms incident at New Craigs Hospital in Inverness, a freedom of information request has revealed.

Officers attended the psychiatric hospital 120 times in 2021, up from 95 the year previous.

The figure for 2021 is 40 less than the number of times officers were requested in 2019.

The number of incidents involving missing people has reduced over the past 12 months. However, the number of assaults has risen to its highest in three years.

Last year, 27 assaults were recorded, three times more than in 2019.

No arrest made over firearms incident

In reference to the reported firearms incident, police say officers were called on Monday March 15 around 4.25pm.

A BB gun was found within the hospital, which was later removed and destroyed.

No arrests were made.

Louise Bussell of NHS Highland said: “NHS Highland mental health services work closely with Police Scotland as part of our every-day partnership working to ensure the wellbeing of our communities.

“Support from the police is sometimes required to ensure the safety of patients, staff and visitors and this includes specific plans relating to ensuring appropriate responses to incidents.

“This includes response to incidents at New Craigs Hospital.”

Safety is paramount

Chief Inspector Judy Hill, Inverness area commander, said: “Officers work closely with partners from NHS Highland to respond quickly to any incidents reported at New Craigs Hospital are dealt with efficiently in order to minimise disruption to the running of the hospital.

“We have plans in place which address our response to incidents at New Craigs Hospital. These are developed in close collaboration with NHS Highland and are designed to help protect the safety of vulnerable service users and staff.

“We are in regular contact with staff to ensure we provide suitable policing support to the hospital in order to keep everybody safe.”

Thankfully incidents are few and far between

Councillor Matthew Reiss, Highland Council’s strategic lead for police and fire and a former police officer, said the incident involving a BB gun is concerning.

Mr Reiss said: “Police Scotland operate a professional firearms unit.

“Unless everybody and all luggage is searched when people are going into New Craigs, which would not be proportionate or acceptable, then these incidents will happen.

“Fortunately, they only happen very occasionally and it appears the police made an effective response.

“Police, the council and the NHS all work hand in hand both at Raigmore and New Craigs.

“The first line of defence to minor antisocial behaviour needs to be the staff. The police are there to get involved rapidly if required if things escalate.”

Safety of staff and patients ‘absolutely crucial’

Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain welcomed a reduction in some areas, however, stressed some are still of concern.

He said: “While I am pleased to see the number of incidents involving missing people have reduced, it is deeply concerning to see assaults on the rise.

“It is truly alarming that there was a firearms incident too.

“Ensuring the safety of staff and patients at New Craigs, some of which are very vulnerable, is absolutely crucial.”