As plans to centralise air traffic control operations in the Highlands are shelved, a question mark hangs over the future of a major Inverness building.

Despite the change, Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) has confirmed it still has plans for New Century House.

It acquired the three-storey office in 2020.

Last week, Hial confirmed air traffic services will continue to be provided in the communities it serves.

The shift follows pressure from workers against plans to move all operations to one fixed base.

Prospect has described the shift as a “big win” following years of pressure and industrial action.

Air traffic control will be provided locally

The scope of the conversation changed in October 2021, with the union satisfied at the outcome.

Members of the Prospect union will now be consulted on the latest plans to provide a centralised surveillance operation for Sumburgh, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Inverness, and Dundee airports, based at the existing approach radar facility at Inverness Airport.

Air traffic tower services will continue to be provided locally at each of the airports.

More than £6m was spent on the project between April 2018 and November 2020.

The figure is believed to have grown by a further 50% since then.

Included in the spend is the purchase of New Century House in Inverness.

The building, the former home of the Inverness Courier newspaper, was earmarked to provide the base for the centralised operations.

That won’t happen now, but Hial says New Century House remains an asset and a part of its plans.

‘New Century House remains a valuable asset’

A Hial spokesman said: “At this stage, Hial can’t comment on what New Century House will be used for in the longer term, but given its short-term space requirements have changed, it is appropriate Hial reviews this.

“New Century House remains a valuable asset and presents a number of options and scope for development as Hial moves forward as a business.”

Hope building is used to full potential

Inverness Milburn councillor Ian Brown, whose ward covers New Century House, said he hopes the building can be used to its full potential.

Mr Brown said: “It is obviously disappointing as an Inverness councillor that there is not going to be jobs coming into Inverness.

“But we are supportive of keeping jobs for other airports where they have air traffic controllers already there.

“The building is in a prime location and it is not something you want to see empty.

“It is a fantastic spot. I hope it is used to its full potential.”