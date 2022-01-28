Orkney charity and police to work with Kirkwall Grammar after pupils in drugs scare

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Orkney charity will work with the local school after five people were taken to hospital after taking capsules filled with a liquid.

The group took unwell at the Papdale Halls of Residence – a hostel for students from the North and South Isles who attend Kirkwall Grammar School- on Wednesday.

Two of the pupils required overnight treatment, but have since been charged.

And while Orkney Islands Council and police have issued a plea for parents and carers to be on the look out for clear capsules containing a “brown or coloured liquid”, they have now announced plans to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs in general.

While police inquiries continue, young people and parents are being offered support and guidance, including engagement on the dangers of substance misuse.

James Wylie, the council’s executive director of education, leisure and housing, said: “We must allow the police the time and space now to conduct their investigation and it would be inappropriate to comment further on their inquiries.

“Our focus is now to offer support and assistance to those young people and families moving forward but also the wider community who may have understandable concerns.

“I want to reassure parents and carers that steps are being taken to further engage with young people on the potential dangers around substance misuse. Support for staff and pupils is in place in Orkney schools and Papdale Halls of Residence for those who require it.”

Addressing a ‘significant concern’

Mr Wylie met with representatives from the halls, the police, charity Orkney Drugs Dog, Community Learning and Development and school teachers today.

From next week, the police and Orkney Drugs Dog will be delivering preventative programmes to parents and pupils.

He added: “I am also appreciative of parents talking to their children about the dangers that are out there in terms of illegal drugs and potentially harmful substances..

“If we work together as a community, I am confident we can make a positive impact. I’d like to thank parents for their exceptionally positive reaction to the swift support provided by the Papdale Halls staff in addressing this significant concern.”

Report suspicious substances

Councillor David Dawson has also urged the community to make the police aware of any substances.

He said: ” While this is a disturbing incident, I am relieved that those involved did not suffer more serious medical consequences and I wish them well for a speedy recovery.

“That said, I would urge parents, carers and youngsters themselves to notify Police Scotland or partner agency, be that NHS Orkney or Orkney Islands Council education department, of any substance which may arouse their suspicions and which may be in possession of a young person.

“The emphasis is about health protection and safety and not one of punishment.”

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the police on 101 or to call Crimestoppers.

For information on talking to young people about drugs, visit www.talktofrank.com www.nspcc.org.uk