Rail services in the north and north-east cancelled in the wake of Storm Malik

Rail passengers are facing a day of disruption as train services across the north and north-east ground to a halt in the wake of Storm Malik.

Rail bosses have been forced to close the Highland Mainline after a number of trains struck debris along the line.

All services scheduled to run between Inverness and Perth have now been pulled from the schedule amidst the strong winds.

Train services have also been suspended on the Far North line, between Inverness and Thurso, and the West Highland line – servicing Mallaig to Glasgow – due to a number of obstructions along the route.

Trains running between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh, Inverness and Aberdeen and Aberdeen to Glasgow are also being impacted by the conditions.

In a statement posted on Twitter, officials from Network Rail warned commuters of the disruption.

The wrote: “StormMalik has brought down several trees across the network. For safety reasons, we’ve suspended train services between Inverness – Kyle of Lochalsh/Wick/Thurso, Inverness – Perth, Inverness – Aberdeen, Aberdeen – Dundee, Glasgow Queen Street – Oban/Fort William/Mallaig.”

Commuters heading south to London have also been impacted by the closure as LNER cancelled their Inverness to London Kings Cross service..

In a statement posted on Twitter, LNER officials said work was underway to source alternative transport for commuters.

They wrote: “Due trains striking debris and obstructions on the line between #Inverness and #Perth, the line has now been closed.

“Our 07:55 #Inverness to #LondonKingsCross service will be cancelled.

“We’re working hard to source road transport.”