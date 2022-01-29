Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highlands & Islands

Rail services in the north and north-east cancelled in the wake of Storm Malik

By Michelle Henderson
January 29, 2022, 9:40 am Updated: January 29, 2022, 9:48 am
Rail bosses have suspended a host of services on the Highland Mainline, West Highland Line and the Far North line due to fallen debris.

Rail passengers are facing a day of disruption as train services across the north and north-east ground to a halt in the wake of Storm Malik.

Rail bosses have been forced to close the Highland Mainline after a number of trains struck debris along the line.

All services scheduled to run between Inverness and Perth have now been pulled from the schedule amidst the strong winds.

Train services have also been suspended on the Far North line, between Inverness and Thurso, and the West Highland line – servicing Mallaig to Glasgow – due to a number of obstructions along the route.

Trains running between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh,  Inverness and Aberdeen and Aberdeen to Glasgow are also being impacted by the conditions.

In a statement posted on Twitter, officials from Network Rail warned commuters of the disruption.

The wrote: “StormMalik has brought down several trees across the network. For safety reasons, we’ve suspended train services between Inverness – Kyle of Lochalsh/Wick/Thurso, Inverness – Perth, Inverness – Aberdeen, Aberdeen – Dundee, Glasgow Queen Street – Oban/Fort William/Mallaig.”

Commuters heading south to London have also been impacted by the closure as LNER cancelled their Inverness to London Kings Cross service..

In a statement posted on Twitter, LNER officials said work was underway to source alternative transport for commuters.

They wrote: “Due trains striking debris and obstructions on the line between #Inverness and #Perth, the line has now been closed.

“Our 07:55 #Inverness to #LondonKingsCross service will be cancelled.
“We’re working hard to source road transport.”

