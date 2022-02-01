Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Another blow to the high street’: New Look in Oban announces closure date

By Louise Glen
February 1, 2022, 2:17 pm
New Look has announced it is closing in Oban. Stock picture by Kenny Elrick.
High street clothing store New Look has told customers it plans to close its Oban store.

The George Street shop announced its plan to shut up shop on Facebook, telling its fans to grab a bargain before it closes for good on Friday.

🥲 A week today we are closing our doors. Pop in to see us! ❤️There’s a buy one get one free offer on all sale in store

Posted by New Look Oban on Friday, 28 January 2022

A poster on its window reads: “Oban this isn’t goodbye” before inviting people to shop online.

In a Facebook post, customers were invited to “pop in” to grab a bargain.

Last week, The Press and Journal reported that New Look plans to close its store in Elgin.

‘It’s a shame to see any shop go’

Marri Malloy, Oban Community Council chairwoman said that the news was not good for the west coast town.

She said: “It is another blow to the high street in the town.

“It was a shop where younger women could go and shop, and there is little choice for people in the town.

“As a community council we have heard rumours that this is one of two George Street shops that are going to be turned into holiday accommodation.

“There is a huge demand for holiday lets in the town, but at what cost?”

She added: “It is a great shame to see any shop go.”

Andy Spence, chief executive of business improvement company BID4Oban, said: “It is disappointing for the town, and the staff and we have a lack of shops like that.

“We believe the premises have been re-let already.”

He added: “Retail premises in Oban remain at a premium, and lots of people are looking for premises.”

New Look has been invited to comment.

