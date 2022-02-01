‘Another blow to the high street’: New Look in Oban announces closure date

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

High street clothing store New Look has told customers it plans to close its Oban store.

The George Street shop announced its plan to shut up shop on Facebook, telling its fans to grab a bargain before it closes for good on Friday.

🥲 A week today we are closing our doors. Pop in to see us! ❤️There’s a buy one get one free offer on all sale in store Posted by New Look Oban on Friday, 28 January 2022

A poster on its window reads: “Oban this isn’t goodbye” before inviting people to shop online.

In a Facebook post, customers were invited to “pop in” to grab a bargain.

Last week, The Press and Journal reported that New Look plans to close its store in Elgin.

‘It’s a shame to see any shop go’

Marri Malloy, Oban Community Council chairwoman said that the news was not good for the west coast town.

She said: “It is another blow to the high street in the town.

“It was a shop where younger women could go and shop, and there is little choice for people in the town.

“As a community council we have heard rumours that this is one of two George Street shops that are going to be turned into holiday accommodation.

“There is a huge demand for holiday lets in the town, but at what cost?”

She added: “It is a great shame to see any shop go.”

Andy Spence, chief executive of business improvement company BID4Oban, said: “It is disappointing for the town, and the staff and we have a lack of shops like that.

“We believe the premises have been re-let already.”

He added: “Retail premises in Oban remain at a premium, and lots of people are looking for premises.”

New Look has been invited to comment.