New Cairngorms five-year plan gets bumper response

A new five-year plan for the running of the Cairngorms National Park has received a record response.

Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) has said a renewed interest in the environment has meant five times more responses to its five-yearly public consultation.

A total of 1,400 replies were received, made up of more than 700 local individuals, land owners and businesses.

The Cairngorms National Park Partnership Plan sets out the aims and objectives of the organisation for the next five years, and determines the work of the park authority to tackle the most important issues to the public.

What are the proposals?

Among the priorities and proposals for 2022-27 are increasing woodland and affordable housing.

The draft plan outlines proposals for at least 200 new affordable homes and mid-market rental properties.

Increasing woodland coverage by more than 17,000 acres, restoring peatland and introducing grouse moor licensing are also included.

Reducing the deer population to allow the woodlands to flourish is another proposal, along with working with farms in the park to reduce their carbon footprint.

Analysis will take longer than usual

A spokeswoman said: “Given the unprecedented level of response it will take a few more weeks for the park authority to read through and process all responses in detail; however, some early trends are beginning to emerge.

“Three quarters of respondents agreed or strongly agreed with the overall nature, people and place outcomes set out in the draft plan, with comments ranging from changes to deer and moorland management to sustainable jobs, affordable housing provision, public transport improvements and managing the impacts of increasing visitor numbers.”

Delighted with the response

Thanking people who took part, CNPA board convener Xander McDade said: “Given the importance of climate change and biodiversity crisis it is perhaps unsurprising that the objectives within the nature section drew the most responses and stimulated the greatest debate.

“What is clear from initial observation of responses is the strong desire to take action to address critical issues such as climate change.

“We are aware, though, that there are areas across the draft plan that will need to be changed to reflect the comments we’ve received, and we will be working through these changes over the next few months.”

“The draft plan drew on public feedback received over the autumn months of 2021 and set out how all those with a responsibility for the Cairngorms National Park will co-ordinate their work to tackle the most important issues, setting a framework for all the public bodies delivering relevant functions in the Cairngorms National Park.”

The plan will be finalised and go to the board for approval before being sent to Scottish ministers in the summer.

