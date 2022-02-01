Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney council makes £28,000 saving in photocopying and postage budgets

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
February 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Orkney Islands Council's headquarters in Kirkwall. Picture by Sandy McCook
Orkney Islands Council's headquarters in Kirkwall. Picture by Sandy McCook

Having employees work from home helped Orkney Islands Council save £18,000 in photocopying and postage costs over nine months.

At a meeting of the asset management sub-committee this morning, councillors were presented with the revenue position for service areas under the sub-committee.

There showed an overspend of £129,100 overall for the financial year so far.

However, the figures showed that the budget for photocopying was underspent by £12,400, between April and December last year.

This was from a budget of £32,200. Postage was also underspent by £16,500, from a budget of only £6,500.

The numbers around postage were affected by the council getting a replacement postage meter which started with “large credit”.

These savings are, mainly, down to current working from home arrangements at the local authority.

Savings were also created by improvements in digital communications.

The council has made more services available online and issues electronic papers for committee meetings.

Savings created by home working, improved digital services, and new postage meter

While these budgets will be reviewed, the council is unlikely to cut them before they see how they change as staff return to the office.

Councillor John Ross Scott asked: “The photocopying and postage are basically seeing a saving of £28,000. That’s a fair effect on the budget.

“As we get back to normal working, what lessons can be learnt from this?  Can we ensure that not as much was spent as before?”

Council accounting manager Shonagh Merriman replied: “I’m pretty sure working patterns will change.

“I don’t think anybody wants to go back to the way it was before. But, we wouldn’t want to be cutting these budgets too soon. We will monitor things as we come back.”

The council’s head of executive support, Karen Greaves said the council is looking to “grasp the good elements of digital working”, which would keep costs down as staff return to the office.

