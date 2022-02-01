Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Northern Lights in Scotland: Chance of seeing Aurora Borealis in north tonight

By Ross Hempseed
February 1, 2022, 3:29 pm Updated: February 1, 2022, 3:56 pm
northern lights
The Northern Lights back in November from Peterhead. Picture by Jacquie Murray.

The Met Office is predicting nature’s most colourful light show, the Northern Lights, will make an appearance across north Scotland tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the visual delight:

A geomagnetic storm is due to pass north of the UK tonight, which creates unique illuminations across the night sky.

Following a period of turbulent weather caused by Storms Malik and Corrie, clear skies and visibility are predicted to be very good overnight, meaning the chances of the Northern Lights making an appearance improve greatly.

This will be the third time the Northern Lights will be visible this year, after a double-outing on January 8 and 9.

What time will I be able to see them?

The Met Office is predicting the lights will be most visible from around midnight until 3am across the north coast of Scotland.

Where are the best places to spot the Northern Lights in Scotland?

Areas such as Sutherland and Caithness as well as the Shetland Islands and the northern Outer Hebrides are hotspots for Northern Lights hunters.

Depending on weather conditions and the intensity of the geomagnetic storm the lights could be seen in Wales or Norfolk.

When the Northern Lights do make an appearance, the public are eager to share their pictures, as our gallery below shows.

Northern Lights at Pennan Bay. Picture by Fiona McRae of SunshineNshadows
Northern Lights seen from Wideford Hill, Orkney. Picture by Samuel Ramsay.
The green colour lights up the sky at Wideford Hill, Orkney. Picture by Samuel Ramsay.
The Lights could be seen from various locations across north Scotland. Picture by Mikey Rennie.

What are the Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights are a natural wonder that have fascinated people for thousands of years – but what are they and where can they be seen in Scotland?

Aurora is the name given to the light emitted when particles emitted by the sun react with the Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere.

Charged particles are whisked towards the planet’s north and south poles by the magnetic field’s loops, which is why they are less common the closer you get to the equator.

Aurora Borealis is the name given to this phenomenon in the north – the equivalent in the southern hemisphere is called the Aurora Australis.

It comes in all different colours, shapes and patterns, setting the night sky alive.

The colours depend on the different types of gas particles and can range from greens, blues and purples to fiery reds and oranges.

For hints and tips on how to take the best Northern Lights snaps – view our handy guide HERE.

Will you be looking out for the Northern Lights this evening? If you manage to catch any, email them to livenews@ajl.co.uk with the location you were at and they could be included on our website and newspaper. Happy hunting!

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]