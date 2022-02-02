Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Delays to procurement at Orkney council caused by new rules created by stone saga

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
February 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 2, 2022, 8:31 am
Orkney Islands Council's headquarters in Kirkwall. Picture by Sandy McCook
Councillors in Orkney have heard that delays to their procurement process have come as a result of a damning internal audit.

At a meeting of the council’s asset management sub-committee yesterday, members viewed a report that said the council is experiencing delays in its procurement process.

Councillors Steven Heddle asked for some more detail on the delays.

Specifically, these related to the council’s plant, equipment and vehicle replacement programme.

He was told that council’s team have more work on their plate, following the review of a situation where 80,000 of stone was ordered from a quarry on mainland Scotland.

The council’s procurement process came under criticism in March last year after an investigation that looked at how almost £1.5million worth of stone was purchased from Glensanda Quarry, Oban.

A review by the council’s internal auditors found significant breaches in the local authority’s own policy and protocol.

Responding to councillor Heddle, the council’s interim executive director of environmental, property and IT services Haley Green said: “As members will be aware, over the last 12 months, the procurement team have picked up quite a bit of additional work.

“This is following on from the internal audit with regards to the quarry stone.

More work coming to the procurement team is ‘a good thing’

“For example, we’ve been doing procurement plans for every procurement over £10,000 which is quite a bit of extra work.

“There’s been more work coming through procurement because of that.

“It’s what we expected and was spoken about at the time of the internal audit. We’re looking to get additional resources into the procurement team through the year.”

However, the council officer said there had been two, if not three, unsuccessful attempts to recruit a new procurement officer.

Although there had been more luck bringing in help at a more junior level, she said.

She added: “We are getting there but there’s no doubt that there’s been more work coming through. That’s a good thing. However, it has led to some delays.”

Councillor Heddle said he had asked to see what help could be given.

However, he added that he was “satisfied that something is being done about it”.

