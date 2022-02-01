Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish islands invited to join UK Government ‘levelling up’ forum

By Rachel Amery
February 1, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 1, 2022, 5:13 pm
Councillor Roddie Mackay (left) and Alex MacLeod, chief executive of Stornoway Port Authority (right), meet with Secretary of State Michael Gove in Stornoway, Isle of Lewis
Councillor Roddie Mackay (left) and Alex MacLeod, chief executive of Stornoway Port Authority (right), meet with Secretary of State Michael Gove in Stornoway, Isle of Lewis

Island communities will be targeted as part of the UK Government’s plan to invest directly north of the border, we can reveal.

Tory minister Michael Gove’s so-called levelling up agenda will include a new forum for island authorities all over the UK, including the Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney.

Mr Gove said: “Talent is equally spread across the United Kingdom, but opportunity is not.”

The UK Government has been drawing up plans to “level up” parts of the country considered to be missing out.

The government said other areas with island communities have already received financial help.

Transport and population concerns

Argyll and Bute Council was promised £173,400 to explore using drones to transport medical supplies to islands, as we revealed last month.

Mr Gove will lead the first meeting of the island forum later this year with a focus on transport and depopulation concerns.

Councillor Roddie Mackay, leader of Western Isles Council, says anything to boost funding coming into Scotland’s islands is a welcome move.

The leader of Western Isles Council told us: “If money comes directly to local authorities in the islands that is good news because often people don’t understand the challenges we feel here are not felt the same in an urban context.”

Councillor Roddie Mackay, leader of Western Isles Council

He added: “For example, spend in the Central Belt might not be as relevant as spend on an island.

“I think the principle of being close to decision-making is something we want to see both the Scottish Government and the UK Government embracing.”

Councillor Mackay and Mr Gove met in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis at the end of 2021 to discuss the plans for Scotland’s islands.

Both governments can play a part

Councillor Mackay added: “Michael Gove was interested and knows we are actively following whatever avenue we can take to increase prosperity here.

“If there is money coming directly from the UK Government to local authorities it is very important the government sets up a forum like this to understand what we need resources for.”

He continued: “If both governments want to assist with funds we will deal with both governments, but I don’t see any disadvantage to dealing with the UK Government to get benefits.”

Michael Gove MP visiting Stornoway Harbour

Revealing his plan, Mr Gove said: “Our island communities face shared challenges and I want us to work together to overcome them, as we work to unite and level up the whole UK.

“A number of island communities have already benefitted from the levelling up fund and community renewal funds.

“Creating a new islands forum takes our commitment one step further and provides a new opportunity for island communities to work together to help their communities prosper.”

Island communities get new platform to raise concerns at Holyrood

