Two crew stranded aboard a fishing vessel at Kylerhea in waters near Skye

A rescue is ongoing to help two stranded fishermen in Kylerhea, near Skye.

RNLI lifeboats from Mallaig and Kyle of Lochalsh were called at 6.45am to aid the men aboard a fishing vessel, which was stranded in the area to the south of Kyleakin and Kyle of Lochalsh.

A coastguard spokesman said information about the rescue was patchy due to poor communications in the area.

He said: “We were called at 6.45am from a fishing vessel with two crew members onboard who had become stranded. The incident is ongoing.

“The vessel was at Kylerhea, which is south of Kyle of Lochalsh and Kyleakin in the waters between the mainland near Glenelg and Skye.

“We are escorting the vessel out of the area.”

He continued: “Information about the incident is slow in coming through due to poor comms in the area.”

The area where the rescue is taking place is close to the seasonal Glenelg to Skye ferry route.