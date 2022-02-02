Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two crew stranded aboard a fishing vessel at Kylerhea in waters near Skye

By Louise Glen
February 2, 2022, 9:14 am Updated: February 2, 2022, 10:39 am
Kylerhea jetty at Kyle Rhea where a fishing vessel is being rescued. Picture by Shutterstock ID 1142121518.
A rescue is ongoing to help two stranded fishermen in Kylerhea, near Skye.

RNLI lifeboats from Mallaig and Kyle of Lochalsh were called at 6.45am to aid the men aboard a fishing vessel, which was stranded in the area to the south of Kyleakin and Kyle of Lochalsh.

A coastguard spokesman said information about the rescue was patchy due to poor communications in the area.

He said: “We were called at 6.45am from a fishing vessel with two crew members onboard who had become stranded. The incident is ongoing.

“The vessel was at Kylerhea, which is south of Kyle of Lochalsh and Kyleakin in the waters between the mainland near Glenelg and Skye.

“We are escorting the vessel out of the area.”

He continued: “Information about the incident is slow in coming through due to poor comms in the area.”

The area where the rescue is taking place is close to the seasonal Glenelg to Skye ferry route.

 

