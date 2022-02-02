Gaelic music and song to take centre stage at Celtic Connections

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gaelic musicians will be at the heart of the action at Celtic Connections in Glasgow this weekend.

The gigs are part of a jam-packed and vibrant programme of events taking place at Celtic Connections 2022 until Sunday February 6.

The annual event started out tentatively due to Covid, but many shows that were in the balance are now going ahead.

Celtic Connections showcases traditional folk, roots, Americana, jazz, soul, indie and world music in Glasgow.

Gaelic is an important part of the festival

Argyll’s Donald Shaw, the creative producer of Celtic Connections, said: “We’re delighted to have such an incredible line up performing across our Gaelic strand of events this year. Gaelic music, culture and language has always been an important part of the festival and we’re so glad to continue that tradition.

“We hope these performances will showcase the level of talent that the Gaelic music scene has to offer and that Gaelic speakers and non-Gaelic speakers alike will enjoy the fresh and dynamic takes on traditional sounds.”

Here’s just some of the line-up

Thursday, February 3

Gnoss: The Light of the Moon and Mairi McGillivray at The Mackintosh Church.

Islay singer McGillivray puts her own twist on Gaelic songs and other traditional styles.

Mother Tongue: Kathleen MacInnes, Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich and Cynefin at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Strathclyde Suite.

The event marks the start of the UN Decade of Indigenous Languages (2022 – 2032) and will bring Gaelic, Welsh and Irish musicians together to explore songs of world, land and people in their mother tongue.

Drygate Brewery will welcome native Gaelic speaker and Isle of Skye piper Brìghde Chaimbeul to the stage as part of a show titled In the Tradition.

Friday, February 4

Sing Me a Story – Cuir Seinn ri Seanchas, part of the Celtic Connections Whisper the Song series of events celebrating Scotland’s Year of Stories, will take place at Mitchell Theatre.

The magical evening will celebrate the Highlands and Islands’ storytelling tradition and the spectacular music that goes along with it.

Saturday, February 5

Fèis Rois with Avanc at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Strathclyde Suite. The event is a joint celebration between multi-award-winning Gaelic arts body Fèis Rois and Welsh folk development charity Trac Cymru.

Heidi Talbot and Dirk Powell with Kim Carnie at The Mackintosh Church.

Hebrides five-piece Eabhal, at Oran Mor

Multi-instrumentalist and Gaelic folk singer Julie Fowlis and RURA, Theatre Royal.

Three-piece Sian with Michael McGoldrick Quintet and Leyla McCalla, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, New Auditorium.

Tickets for Celtic Connections 2022 are on sale at www.celticconnections.com