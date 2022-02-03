Highland planning chairwoman says there’s ‘no democracy’ when 100% of wind farm refusals are overturned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland planning chairwoman says there’s ‘no democracy’ when 100% of wind farm refusals are overturned

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
February 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 3, 2022, 11:27 am
Maxine Morley-Smith is chairwoman of the north planning committee. Picture by Sandy McCook/DCT
Maxine Morley-Smith is chairwoman of the north planning committee. Picture by Sandy McCook/DCT

Highland councillors have spoken out against a “lack of democracy” in the national planning process for onshore wind.

Members of the council’s economy and infrastructure committee reacted strongly to the Scottish Government consultation into its draft onshore wind policy.

In their consultation response, council officers said they are “disappointed” at the lack of a coherent spatial strategy in the draft policy.

The response also states that a planned doubling of wind farm output will create conflict in Highland communities.

The draft response today went before members at the committee on Wednesday, and they did not hold back.

100% of appeals granted

Maxine Morley-Smith, who chairs the north planning committee, said she’s “dismayed” at the national planning process.

The former SNP councillor also accused the Scottish Government of repeatedly overturning local, democratic decisions.

Mrs Morley-Smith claims that since the Scottish Government went into alliance with the Green party, it has upheld 100% of appeals by onshore wind operators. Prior to this alliance, she says the appeal success rate was more like 50/50.

The Scottish Government recently completed a consultation into onshore wind energy. (Photo: Maritxu/Shutterstock)

“We’re starting to feel that there’s no democracy,” says Mrs Morley-Smith. “We sit and debate an item for an hour or longer and listen to our communities… then we’re told by the big boys, ‘It doesn’t matter what you think.'”

Mrs Morley-Smith says other areas including Orkney have similar concerns, and told members of the committee to “watch this space”.

Speak with one voice

Other members said the council’s response should have come to members first for debate. The report was provided to economy committee for noting only.

Councillor Derek Louden said he would have liked a strong call for more community ownership in onshore wind.

Mrs Morley-Smith agreed, and suggested an additional recommendation to the report.

Officers will now prepare a paper outlining how communities can take forward local ownership schemes.

Councillor Jimmy Gray, who chaired this item of the economy meeting, accepted these proposals. Mr Gray told members:

“If the Scottish Government is going to completely ignore us, there’s big questions to be asked in relation to that. I would genuinely like us to take into consideration the feelings of local people and their communities.”

Mr Gray said he wants the council to “speak with one voice”.

A further report will now come to committee on 25 February.

